India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Aims To Equal MS Dhoni's Record Of Most Consecutive ODI Wins As Captain

Updated: 23 September 2017 20:31 IST

The Men in Blue, who are in lethal form, lost an ODI to West Indies at Antigua and since then have remain unbeaten in the format.

MS Dhoni has recorded nine consecutive ODI wins as captain while Virat Kohli has recorded nine. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli is steamrolling his way through various cricketing records, either breaking or equalling them. When India play Australia for the third One-Day International (ODI), Kohli will aim to equal his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most number of consecutive ODI wins as captain. Kohli-led India team is 2-0 up in the five-match ODI series and if the hosts beat the visitors at Indore, then the Indian skipper will take his ODI win tally without losing a match to nine, the feat which Dhoni achieved in 2008-09.

Under Kohli's captaincy, India have played 37 ODIs -- winning 29 of those games.

The Men in Blue, who are in lethal form, lost an ODI to West Indies at Antigua and since then have remain unbeaten in the format. After blanking Sri Lanka 9-0 across all formats of the game -- five ODIs, three Tests and one ODI -- India will look to conquer the mighty Australians.

In the second ODI of the five-match series at Eden Gardens, the 28-year-old batsman became the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to score more than 10,000 runs across all formats in team's victories.

Keeping in mind that Holkar stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Indian batsmen, the Indian skipper will be looking to surpass the former Australian great Ricky Ponting in terms of ODI centuries as they both are tied at 30. India captain Virat Kohli had hit a double hundred (211) against New Zealand in the first innings of the third Test in 2016 in the same ground.

