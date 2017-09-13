 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017-18 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: This Is Australia Coach David Saker's 'Plan A' In ODI Series

Updated: 13 September 2017 20:30 IST

Pat Cummins is one of just three frontline fast bowlers in Australia's ODI squad in India, alongside Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson.

India vs Australia: This Is Australia Coach David Saker's 'Plan A' In ODI Series
Pat Cummins AFP © AFP

Australia's stand-in coach David Saker said on Wednesday that the team management has no plan to put their premier fast bowler Pat Cummins in cotton wool in the upcoming One-day International series against India. Saker also said that the team management will closely monitor Cummins' workload and will expect him to play all the five ODIs. Australia are scheduled to play five ODIs against India, starting on September 17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As of now, the Plan A is to play Cummins in all the matches in India, Saker said adding resting him was only Plan B.

"At this stage, we're planning for him to play all the games. We will look at (resting him), it's obviously been brought up between all of us. We know that his workloads are up there, but we know it's an important series. It's Australia vs India, it doesn't get any bigger than that," Saker was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The Australian fast bowling coach Saker is standing in as head coach for Darren Lehmann on this tour.

Cummins is one of just three frontline fast bowlers in Australia's ODI squad in India, alongside Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson.

Cummins, whose career has been hit by a series of injuries since his debut against South Africa in 2011, bowled only four overs in the team's warm-up match against Board President's XI.

"He's really determined to play well over here. It'll be game-by-game basis, we'll play it by the ear," Saker said.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Australia India Virat Kohli Patrick James Cummins India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Cummins is one of three frontline fast bowlers in Australia's ODI squad
  • Cummins bowled only four overs in the team's warm-up match
  • Australia are scheduled to play five ODIs against India
Related Articles
Watch: Bangladesh Player Turns Umpire In Unique Send-Off Vs Australia
Watch: Bangladesh Player Turns Umpire In Unique Send-Off Vs Australia
1st Test: Shakib Al Hasan's Five-For Puts Bangladesh On Top Against Australia On Day 2
1st Test: Shakib Al Hasan's Five-For Puts Bangladesh On Top Against Australia On Day 2
IPL 2017, Big Bucks: Performance Of Top 5 Most Expensive Buys
IPL 2017, Big Bucks: Performance Of Top 5 Most Expensive Buys
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.