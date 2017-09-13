India vs Australia: This Is Australia Coach David Saker's 'Plan A' In ODI Series

Australia's stand-in coach David Saker said on Wednesday that the team management has no plan to put their premier fast bowler Pat Cummins in cotton wool in the upcoming One-day International series against India. Saker also said that the team management will closely monitor Cummins' workload and will expect him to play all the five ODIs. Australia are scheduled to play five ODIs against India, starting on September 17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As of now, the Plan A is to play Cummins in all the matches in India, Saker said adding resting him was only Plan B.

"At this stage, we're planning for him to play all the games. We will look at (resting him), it's obviously been brought up between all of us. We know that his workloads are up there, but we know it's an important series. It's Australia vs India, it doesn't get any bigger than that," Saker was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The Australian fast bowling coach Saker is standing in as head coach for Darren Lehmann on this tour.

Cummins is one of just three frontline fast bowlers in Australia's ODI squad in India, alongside Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson.

Cummins, whose career has been hit by a series of injuries since his debut against South Africa in 2011, bowled only four overs in the team's warm-up match against Board President's XI.

"He's really determined to play well over here. It'll be game-by-game basis, we'll play it by the ear," Saker said.

(With PTI inputs)