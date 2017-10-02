 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India vs Australia: Steve Smith Slams Teammates After Nagpur Loss, Says 'We Deserved To Lose The Series'

Updated: 02 October 2017 11:01 IST

After a humiliating defeat, Australia captain Steve Smith conceded that his team deserved to be defeated 1-4 and will need to be more consistent from the next series.

Steve Smith said his team deserved to lose the series against India © AFP

The Indian cricket team on Sunday outclassed Australia by seven wickets in the 5th One-day International (ODI) at Nagpur to clinch the five-match series 4-1. India have won four matches in a bilateral ODI series for the first time versus Australia and beating them by this margin is no mean feat. After a tremendous performance by the Indian bowlers to restrict Australia to 242, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane set it up nicely by stitching together 124-run stand for the first wicket, before the former shared a 99-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli (39) to take the team to the cusp of a big victory in the final ODI. Chasing a modest 243, India eventually got home in 42.5 overs with Manish Pandey hitting the winning boundary.

"Probably a 300 wicket. One of our top four needed to make a big score. Lost wickets in clumps again. Have a few things to look at to try and improve and gain the consistent performances we're after. Just need to get the right balance of the way we want to play and get consistent performances. We've been outplayed and deserve to lose 1-4," the 28-year-old said.

India were boosted by a century from opener Rohit Sharma, who helped the hosts register a comprehensive victory.

However, Smith said he believed that his side fell 50-60 runs short and should have scored 300 runs or more on the Nagpur wicket.

"A lot of our players have played a lot of cricket in India, can't use that as an excuse. Still got to try and keep a positive frame of mind. India are a very good cricket team, they've got a very good balance," Smith added.

"We have six or so days until the three-match T20I series. We'd like to go home with a trophy."

(With inputs from IANS)

Highlights
  • India beat Australia by 7 wickets in the 5th ODI
  • Steve Smith conceded that his team deserved to be defeated 1-4
  • India also regained No.1 ranking in ODIs
