India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan To Miss First Three ODIs Due To Wife's Illness

India will miss the services of Shikhar Dhawan for the first three ODIs against Australia. © AFP

India opener Shikhar Dhawan will not be part of the first three One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia due to his wife's illness, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) release said on Thursday. The Indian cricket board has decided not to name any replacement for the opener. "Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Mr Dhawan in Indian Cricket Team," the release stated.

Prior to this, Dhawan had missed the final ODI and a lone Twenty20 International (T20I) against Sri Lanka as he came back to India to see his ailing mother.

India will take on Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series on September 17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hosts will play their second ODI against Steve Smith's men at the Eden Gardens.

Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the remaining ODIs while the T20Is will be held in Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad.

India squad for the first three ODIs:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.