India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Sharpens Skills Ahead Of 4th ODI

Rohit Sharma guided India to a series-clinching win in the third ODI in Indore with his fine match-winning performance. Ahead of the fourth ODI in Bengaluru on Thursday, the Indian opener was seen working on a different skill. Rohit was practising with Team India fielding coach R Sridhar, who was seen throwing catches at the Indian opener from a short distance. The 30-year-old showed sharp reflexes and brilliant athleticism.

"Sharp reflexes. Here's @ImRo45 working on his skills as @coach_rsridhar gives him catches from a short distance. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS," BCCI's tweet read.

India were forced to cut short their training session, while Australia cancelled it altogether as light rain kept the Chinnaswamy ground under covers.

The Indian team had got just about two hours at the nets in the afternoon before rain forced an early wrap.

Soon after arriving at the stadium, the Indian team did some warm-up exercises and started their training session with captain Virat Kohli, Rohit, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal, going through their batting routines.

Kohli will aim to surpass predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record winning run as captain on Thursday.

Kohli equalled former captain Dhoni's record run of nine consecutive ODI victories after the series-clinching five-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI in Indore.

The previous winning run under Dhoni stretched from February 2008 to January 2009. India's current victory run started on July 6 this year with an eight-wicket win over West Indies in the fifth and last match of that series at Sabina Park.