India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Replaces Injured Axar Patel For First Three ODIs

Updated: 16 September 2017 20:59 IST

Ravindra Jadeja was rested for the ODI series against Sri Lanka and was given an extended break considering India's hectic schedule in the next two months.

Ravindra Jadeja included for first three ODIs against Australia ©

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday was included in the 15-man squad for the first three ODIs against Australia in place of Axar Patel, who sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Saturday named Ravindra Jadeja as the replacement for Axar Patel in the team for the first three ODIs in the five-match series against Australia starting tomorrow i.e. September 17, 2017 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai," a BCCI release stated.

"Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his recovery," it added.

Earlier, Jadeja was rested for the ODI series against Sri Lanka and was given an extended break considering India's hectic schedule in the next two months.

Axar had figured in the four matches during the recent five-ODI series against Sri Lanka, taking six wickets, and was also a part of the one-off T20 International.

Jadeja did not figure in the original 16-member Indian squad for the first three ODIs, which was announced on September 10.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan too opted out for the first three matches due to his wife's illness and is expected to make a return in the final two ODIs.

The first three ODIs will be played in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore. The teams then travel to Bangalore and Nagpur for the final two games, before they take part in a three-match T20I series. Virat Kohli's men are in rampaging form and after recently beating Sri Lanka 9-0 in Tests, one day games and Twenty20, Australia will not find it easy against the hosts.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

