India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Axar Patel Comes Back For Last 2 ODIs

Updated: 25 September 2017 00:27 IST

Axar Patel had twisted his ankle before the series-opener in Chennai, therefore, the selectors had included Jadeja in the 15-man squad as a cover.

Ravindra Jadeja dropped for the last two ODIs against Australia © AFP

The BCCI selectors on Sunday included left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the Indian squad for the last two one-dayers of the ongoing series against Australia and dropped Ravindra Jadeja. Patel had twisted his ankle before the series-opener in Chennai, therefore, the selectors had included Jadeja in the 15-man squad as a cover. India have already sealed the series with a comfortable five-wicket win over Australia in Indore, rendering the last last two matches inconsequential.

The fourth match will be played in Bengaluru on September 28 while the ODI series will conclude in Nagpur on October 1. After the ODI series, India are scheduled to play three Twenty20 matches against the visiting team, the team for which will be announced after the ODIs.

A rollicking all-round performance by the Indian team helped them clinch the five-match ODI series 3-0 against Australia on Sunday. Virat Kohli and team restricted Australia to 293/6 after a superb comeback by the bowlers in the death overs. In reply, India opener Rohit Sharma (71) and Ajinkya Rahane (70) gave hosts a solid start in run-chase as they stitched together a 100 plus-run partnership. Australia, however, fought back with couple of quick wickets but Hardik Pandya (78), who was promoted to No.4 position, had other plans as he powered the Men in Blue to a five-wicket victory.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

Topics : India Australia Axar Rajeshbhai Patel Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan will continue to be out of the side for the last 2 ODIs
  • R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja not included in the side
  • India will play the next ODI on Thursday
