India vs Australia: Peter Handscomb Called In As Cover For Injured Aaron Finch

Peter Handscomb has played 5 ODIs for Australia and has one half-century to his name. © AFP

Australia on Friday added right-hander Peter Handscomb to the squad for the five-match ODI series against India as cover for injured Aaron Finch. Finch, who aggravated a calf injury while training on Thursday, will miss the early part of the ODI series but will remain with the squad in India. Handscomb is slated to depart for India on Saturday and will be in contention for a spot in the playing XI for the first match of the series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday. The 26-year-old was part of the Australiam team that drew 1-1 in the Test in Bangladesh.

There were initial fears that the injury might rule out Finch for the entire tour, but Australian team's physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said the opener will remain with the squad with an aim to play in the later part of the series.

Finch was rested from Australia's lone warm-up match against Board President's XI on Tuesday due to the right calf injury, which he first suffered playing for Surrey in England six weeks ago.

The 30-year-old Victorian is expected to miss the first three ODIs.

"Aaron (Finch) re-aggravated his pre-existing calf injury during warm-up at training yesterday," Kountouris was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"He has had a scan in Chennai and although we believe it is not a serious recurrence, he will not be available for the first few one-day matches here in India.

"He will remain with the squad whilst we assess the injury and establish his return to play timelines," the physio added.

The Aussies had used all-rounder Hilton Cartwright as the opener in the warm-up game. He was however, dismissed for a second ball duck.

It remains to be seen if the visitors use Cartwright or push the left-handed Travis Head up the order for the first ODI.

(With PTI Inputs)