India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Reaches Another Milestone, Completes Century Of International Fifties

Updated: 17 September 2017 19:45 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his cap by scoring his 100th fifty in international cricket.

MS Dhoni achieved the milestone during the first ODI against Australia in Chennai. © AFP

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his cap by scoring his 100th fifty in international cricket. Dhoni achieved the milestone during the first ODI against Australia in Chennai where he helped India score 281/7. The Ranchi stalwart, who scored 79 off 88 balls including 4 fours and 2 sixes, has 33 fifties in Test cricket, 66 in ODIs and one 50-plus score in Twenty20 internationals. The 36-year-old is only the 14th overall and fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly to score a century of fifties in international cricket. Tendulkar is on the top of the list with 164 fifties, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has 153 and former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis scored 149 fifties in his decade long career.

 

Dhoni now has 9737 runs in ODIs and requires 263 more runs to complete the 10,000-run milestone in the 50-over format.

Earlier, Dhoni received a rousing welcome from the crowd when he came into bat to pull India back from troubled waters. India lost three quick wickets and were reeling at 11 for 3 and 87 for 5.

Dhoni came in to bat when opener Rohit Sharma was caught by Nathan Coulter-Nile at deep square leg off Marcus Stoinis in the 16th over.

In Sri Lanka series, the 36-year-old batsman played his 300th ODI match. Not only this, the right-handed batsman also became the first cricketer to achieve the mark of 100 stumpings in ODIs. Dhoni had also become the first man in cricket to record 73 unbeaten ODI innings in the same series.

Topics : Australia India Mahendra Singh Dhoni India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Highlights
  • Dhoni achieved the milestone during the first ODI against Australia
  • Dhoni is only the fourth Indian player to achieve the feat
  • Tendulkar is on the top of the list with 164 fifties
