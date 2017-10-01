India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Indian Bowlers Keep Australia Under Check Early On

Stopping a resurgent Australia would not be easy but a confident India would look to end the series on a high when they face each other in the fifth and final ODI match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. The series already secured, India got the opportunity to test their bench strength in the fourth ODI but the team fell short by 21 runs, halting its nine-match winning run. All three bowlers, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel, proved expensive in their first game of the series but it was not entirely their fault that India ended up on the losing side. Virat Kohli defended the bowling performance that allowed Australia to post 334 for five but said the batsmen could have done better on a batsman-friendly pitch. So, it won't be a surprise if Kohli gives his reserves bowlers another game on Sunday and more rest to Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. (LIVE SCORECARD)

13:47 IST: FOUR! Finch sends Bumrah towards deep square leg for another boundary. Australia 14/0 in 4 overs.

13:46 IST: FOUR! First boundary of Australia innings. Finch slaps the ball towards deep mid wicket. Australia 10/0 in 3.3 overs.

13:44 IST: Just 3 runs off Bhuvneshwar's over. India 5/0 in 3 overs.

13:40 IST: Maiden over from Jasprit Bumrah. Australia 2/0 in 2 overs.

13:33 IST: Warner gets an edge but is safe. Rohit was at first slip and the ball fell short of him. Australia 2/0 in 1 over.

13:30 IST: David Warner and Aaron Finch are making their way to the middle. Bhuvneshwar is ready with the ball.

13:25 IST: Both teams - India and Australia - have lined up for national anthems. Amazing atmosphere at the Nagpur stadium.

13:05 IST: Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

13:00 IST: TOSS: Steve Smith wins toss, opts to bat vs India in Nagpur.

Australia win the toss and elect to bat first in the fifth and final @Paytm ODI #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5bhctFOpBF — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2017

12:54 IST: Toss just few minutes away. stay tuned for more updates.

12:50 IST: Here's how the boys trained in Nagpur.

That's how the boys trained in Nagpur ahead of the fifth #INDvAUS ODI. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XIPrLc79mV — BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2017

Ahead of the fifth & final #INDvAUS ODI, #TeamIndia went through a rigorous training session at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur pic.twitter.com/tnGbv18TeN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2017

12:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the fifth and final ODI between India and Australia in Nagpur.

The team management will have to reassess their plans for the remaining game as both sides would want to end the series on a high and carry the momentum into the three T20s contest beginning in Ranchi on October 7. India openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane had set up a perfect platform in Bengaluru with a second straight century partnership but the middle-order could not capitalise on that. Hardik Pandya being promoted to four in the batting order worked brilliantly in Indore but did not yield a similar return on Thursday. Pandya's promotion led to MS Dhoni being dropped to number six and the former captain hardly got time to get his eye-in before going ballistic, something he prefers doing nowadays with his big hitting power on the wane.