India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Look To Double Series Lead

India would expect their top order batsmen to make amends for a rare poor show in the series opener and hope that the spinners continue to torment Australia when the two teams clash in the second ODI of the five-match series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Australians are struggling against India's new spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and the hosts would like to ensure that it doesn't get any easy as the series progresses. Kuldeep is proving to be a mystery for the Aussies, who have also struggled to pick Chahal's sliders. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs Australia, 2nd ODI straight from Kolkata.

The visitors were seen taking the help of local wrist spinners to find tricks to counter the Indian bowlers. While Kerala's KK Jiyas helped them before the Chennai ODI, two local club bowlers -- Ashutosh Shibram and Rupak Guha -- provided some practice to the Aussie batsmen in Kolkata.

Chasing a revised target of 164 in 21 overs in the rain-interrupted first ODI, Aussies were 35 for four before Glenn Maxwell's power-hitting raised hopes of an unlikely win.

But Chahal and Yadav went about their task meticulously to seal a 26-run win by the D/L method.