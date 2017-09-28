India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Perfect 10 Beckons India As Hosts Take On Australia In Bengaluru

Live Cricket Score: The 4th ODI between India and Australia will be played at Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli-led India will not cease to be ruthless when they take on Australia for the fourth One-day International (ODI) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on September 28 as they will aim to inch closer to a series whitewash, as well as post 10 consecutive wins in a row, beginning from their tour of the West Indies earlier this year. Kohli and his team are on top of their game at the moment. The fate of the five-match ODI series was decided after the hosts showcased a dominant performance against the visitors in the first three matches leaving the possibility of an embarrassing whitewash hanging over the Aussies. (Live scorecard)

With the likes of Kohli and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni displaying consistent performances, Hardik Pandya's growth as an all-rounder has added a new dimension to the team. If needed, India can also count on the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey to deliver the goods with the willow. While batting has always been their strength, India continue to impress with the ball as well.