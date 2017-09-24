 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Hosts Look To Wrap Up Series

Updated: 24 September 2017 11:55 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: Hosts India would like to wrap up the series and take an unassailable 3-0 lead when they take the field at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday.

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: The third ODI will be played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore © AFP

The hosts have their bowling combination working superbly for them. The swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have made the Australian top-order look ordinary while the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has made the Kangaroos dance to their tunes. India have surely taken a giant step for yet another series win, but the team has allowed the Australian to create a few openings that could have proved detrimental if there were not some rescue acts. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live action of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia, straight from Indore

Australia's plight could easily be gauged from the fact that eight of their batsmen could not touch double-digit scores in Chennai, while only four of them could score more than 10 runs in Kolkata. The visitors need David Warner to fire at top of the order and Glenn Maxwell to see the side through in the middle order. These are no alien conditions for them, having played for their IPL franchises for the last few years.

