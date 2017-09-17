India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: Kohli, Rahane, Pandey Gone; India In Trouble vs Australia

Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia first ODI at Chennai.

India skipper Virat Kohli said Saturday that competitiveness and "mind games" can be good for cricket as his team prepares to face their arch-rival Australia in a one-day series starting today. While Australia captain Steve Smith has batted for peace and urged the five-match series to be played in "good spirit", Kohli hinted that a bit of aggression can be useful to get the best out of players. "All those things are to get that aspect of mind games which I think creates an excitement for the fans watching as well," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the limited-overs series in Chennai. (LIVE SCORECARD)

14:23 IST: Back-to-back couples for Kedar Jadhav. He is looking confident. India need a big partnership now. India 34/3 in 10 overs.

14:16 IST: FOUR! Brilliant shot from Rohit. He slashes the ball towards deep point for a boundary.

What a combination genuine pace & swing, will challenge any player. Coulter-Nile & Cummins running hot! #INDvAUS #qualitypace — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 17, 2017

14:08 IST: FOUR! Kedar Jadhav sends Pat Cummins towards long on for a boundary. India 21/3 in 6.3 overs.

Brilliant start from the Aussies. Pace and swing. Hitting the right lengths with this new ball. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 17, 2017

Solid comeback for Nathan Coulter-Nile 3 wickets already #Outswingers#INDvAUS — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) September 17, 2017

14:04 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the India innings. Kedar Jadhav leans forward and smashes the ball towards sweeper cover. India 16/3 in 5.4 overs.

Pandey goes for a blob too, caught behind chasing an outswinger. Embarrassing top order collapse. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 17, 2017

14:04 IST: Kedar Jadhav comes to the crease.

14:03 IST: WICKET! Nathan Coulter-Nile takes his third, Manish Pandey departs for a duck. Team India are in deep trouble. India 11/3 in 5.3 overs.

14:01 IST: Manish Pandey comes to the crease.

13:59 IST: WICKET! Nathan Coulter-Nile strikes again, Virat Kohli departs for a duck. The crowd is hushed into silence. Magnificent catch from Glenn Maxwell at backward point. India 11/2 in 5.1 overs.

13:57 IST: DROPPED! Rohit Sharma gets reprieve on 4 runs. Captain Steve Smith drops the Indian opener at second slip.

13:52 IST: Captain Virat Kohli is the new batsman at the crease. Crowd welcomes the Indian captain with a loud cheer.

13:50 IST: WICKET! Nathan Coulter-Nile strikes, Ajinkya Rahane departs for 5. India 11/1 in 3.3 overs.

13:49 IST: Rahane tries to pull but misses completely.

13:48 IST: Coulter-Nile to Rahane. It's a NO ball. Free hit coming up.

13:44 IST: Rohit sends the ball towards deep mid wicket. He will get a couple. India 10/0 in 3 overs.

13:40 IST: Another magnificent over for Australia. Coulter-Nile concedes just 1 run. India 4/0 in 2 overs.

13:34 IST: Brilliant start from Pat Cummins. Just 3 runs off his over. India 3/0 in 1 over.

13:33 IST: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman's message for Team India.

Good luck Team India for the #INDvAUS ODI seriesI am sure you will play to your potential and get the desired result @BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 17, 2017

13:28 IST: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are making their way to the middle. Patu Cummins will open the attack for Australia. Here we go...

13:10 IST: PLAYING XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith (captain), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

13:00 IST: TOSS: Virat Kohli opts to bat against Steve Smith-led Australia in Chennai.

12:59 IST: Both captains - Virat Kohli and Steve Smith - are walking to the middle. It's toss time.

12:58 IST: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has confirmed on twitter that Hilton Cartwright will make his ODI debut.

A huge congratulations to @HiltonC149 on making his ODI debut. A great young man with a load of talent — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 17, 2017

12:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the first ODI between India and Australia in Chennai.

The hosts are on top form after recently beating Sri Lanka 9-0 in Tests, one day games and Twenty20, but second-ranked Australia poses a different challenge.