India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: Kohli, Rahane, Pandey Gone; India In Trouble vs Australia

Updated: 17 September 2017 14:31 IST

Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia - The hosts are on top form after recently beating Sri Lanka 9-0 in Tests, one day games and Twenty20, but second-ranked Australia poses a different challenge.

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score: Kohli, Rahane, Pandey Gone; India In Trouble vs Australia
Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia first ODI at Chennai. © AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli said Saturday that competitiveness and "mind games" can be good for cricket as his team prepares to face their arch-rival Australia in a one-day series starting today. While Australia captain Steve Smith has batted for peace and urged the five-match series to be played in "good spirit", Kohli hinted that a bit of aggression can be useful to get the best out of players. "All those things are to get that aspect of mind games which I think creates an excitement for the fans watching as well," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the limited-overs series in Chennai. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs Australia straight from Chennai

14:23 IST: Back-to-back couples for Kedar Jadhav. He is looking confident. India need a big partnership now. India 34/3 in 10 overs.

14:16 IST: FOUR! Brilliant shot from Rohit. He slashes the ball towards deep point for a boundary.

14:08 IST: FOUR! Kedar Jadhav sends Pat Cummins towards long on for a boundary. India 21/3 in 6.3 overs.

14:04 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the India innings. Kedar Jadhav leans forward and smashes the ball towards sweeper cover. India 16/3 in 5.4 overs.

14:04 IST: Kedar Jadhav comes to the crease.

14:03 IST: WICKET! Nathan Coulter-Nile takes his third, Manish Pandey departs for a duck. Team India are in deep trouble. India 11/3 in 5.3 overs.

14:01 IST: Manish Pandey comes to the crease.

13:59 IST: WICKET! Nathan Coulter-Nile strikes again, Virat Kohli departs for a duck. The crowd is hushed into silence. Magnificent catch from Glenn Maxwell at backward point. India 11/2 in 5.1 overs.

13:57 IST: DROPPED! Rohit Sharma gets reprieve on 4 runs. Captain Steve Smith drops the Indian opener at second slip.

13:52 IST: Captain Virat Kohli is the new batsman at the crease. Crowd welcomes the Indian captain with a loud cheer.

13:50 IST: WICKET! Nathan Coulter-Nile strikes, Ajinkya Rahane departs for 5. India 11/1 in 3.3 overs.

13:49 IST: Rahane tries to pull but misses completely. Wicketkeeper Wade

13:48 IST: Coulter-Nile to Rahane. It's a NO ball. Free hit coming up.

13:44 IST: Rohit sends the ball towards deep mid wicket. He will get a couple. India 10/0 in 3 overs.

13:40 IST: Another magnificent over for Australia. Coulter-Nile concedes just 1 run. India 4/0 in 2 overs.

13:34 IST: Brilliant start from Pat Cummins. Just 3 runs off his over. India 3/0 in 1 over.

13:33 IST: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman's message for Team India.

13:28 IST: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are making their way to the middle. Patu Cummins will open the attack for Australia. Here we go...

13:10 IST: PLAYING XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith (captain), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

13:00 IST: TOSS: Virat Kohli opts to bat against Steve Smith-led Australia in Chennai.

12:59 IST: Both captains - Virat Kohli and Steve Smith - are walking to the middle. It's toss time.

12:58 IST: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has confirmed on twitter that Hilton Cartwright will make his ODI debut.

12:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the first ODI between India and Australia in Chennai.

The hosts are on top form after recently beating Sri Lanka 9-0 in Tests, one day games and Twenty20, but second-ranked Australia poses a different challenge.

