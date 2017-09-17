 
India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Wears Mumbai Indians' Gloves In The First ODI

Updated: 17 September 2017 20:40 IST

IPL team Chennai Super Kings' tweet also confirmed the news that Pandya was wearing Mumbai Indians' gloves during his whirlwind knock.

© AFP

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's blistering 83 helped Indian cricket team recover from a top-order collapse and post a challenging 281 for 7 against Australia in their first one day international at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. His swashbuckling knock was well complemented by a responsible 79 from former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Though Pandya's knock took India out from a precarious situation, one thing about the 23-year-old hard-hitting batsman went unnoticed during his innings. Soon after his knock, the Indian allrounder was trolled by Indian fans for donning his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians' gloves during his innings.

"Pandya wearing @mipaltan gloves. Dhoni back in Chepauk. Both playing for @BCCI. Unity in diversity. @IPL for the win. #INDvAUS", CSK's tweet read.

Just after CSK's tweet, fans started trolling Pandya for wearing his IPL team's gloves.

Earlier, Pandya and Dhoni scripted a brilliant recovery act after India's top-half was blown away for only 87 runs.

The duo added 118 runs for the sixth wicket with Pandya taking the attack back to opposition with some brilliant sixes while Dhoni once again played the role of sheet anchor to perfection.

Pandya's 66-ball innings had five boundaries and five sixes -- four of which were hit off leg-spinner Adam Zampa's over.

The turning point of the innings was the 37th over bowled by Adam Zampa when Pandya launched into him.

Pandya started with a boundary off a full toss and followed it up with three huge sixes as 24 runs came off that over.

Topics : India Australia Hardik Himanshu Pandya India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya scored 83 off 66 balls
  • Pandya and Dhoni added 118 runs for the sixth wicket
  • Pandya's 66-ball innings had five boundaries and five sixes
