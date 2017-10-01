 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Can Clear Any Ground in The World, Says Ravi Shastri

Updated: 01 October 2017 21:42 IST

The coach termed the chase of 243 as the best of the series considering it was a difficult Nagpur track.

Hardik Pandya was in top form throughout the series against Australia. © AFP

India's head coach Ravi Shastri, whose decision to elevate Hardik Pandya to number four in the batting order proved to be a game-changer, believes that the Baroda all-rounder has the ability to clear any cricket ground in the world. It was on Shastri's insistence that Pandya was promoted at No 4 in the third ODI in Indore, where he scored 78 in a winning cause.

"He (Hardik) is a dangerous guy. He can be a floater in the batting order -- tremendous striker of the ball, especially when he hits spinners. I have not seen too many players strike against spinners like that. Yuvraj Singh in his hey days may be. This guy can clear any ground in the world, be it second ball, third ball. It's the exuberance of youth," Shastri said after India registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Australia in the 5th ODI in Nagpur.

Having not let the foot off the pedal, Shastri said key to success is being relentless.

"If you have got to be a good team, you have to be relentless. You have got to repeat what you did on Tuesday on Friday, and then on Sunday, and then on Tuesday again," said Shastri.

"We saved best batting for the last. It wasn't an easy track to bat on and the 'hitman' (Rohit's nickname in the Indian dressing room) made it look so easy. It was a treat to the eye. The way the guys showed character once again when Australia were 60 for no loss. We were staring at 275-280 but all the bowlers chipped in and got team right back in the match."

Shastri said that the Nagpur track forced the team management to bring back Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. "They (Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah) have tremendous, skills. That's why we brought both of them back in the side. When we saw the track, it demanded skills. It's a big ground and you might go for runs with new ball.

"But when you have bowlers like them, they can bring you back in the game. They complement each other, they have got varieties galore and their actions are different and vastly experienced."

The coach observed that there's still some room for improvement in the side especially in the fielding department while he would ideally like any top order player, who has settled down, go on to make a big score.

"We have to raise the bar in fielding. We need to seize the initiative in an even bigger way in certain situations. One player when he gets into 60's and 70's, should convert and that's what Rohit did today," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)

