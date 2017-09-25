 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

'Come Back Clarke': Harbhajan Quips As He Mocks Australian Batsmen

Updated: 25 September 2017 18:37 IST

The Australians have been struggling in the ODI series, as they've lost all three matches so far.

'Come Back Clarke': Harbhajan Quips As He Mocks Australian Batsmen
Michael Clarke retired from all forms of cricket in August 2015. © AFP

India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who knows a thing or two about the Aussies, on Sunday took a dig at the visiting batsmen following India's comfortable five-wicket in the third ODI at Indore. The victory helped the hosts clinch the five-match ODI series 3-0, also giving them their ninth consecutive win in one-dayers. Following Australia's innings, former captain Michael Clarke tweeted saying that the visitors were about 40 runs short. In reply, the Indian off-spinner said, "Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think.Era of Aussies producing top batsmans is over I feel.No quality."

Clarke retired from all forms of cricket in August 2015 after the final Ashes Test. Despite leading his team to World Cup triumph in 2015, Clarke oversaw a disastrous tour of England amid a personal slump in form with the bat.

After Harbhajan's tweet, Indian fans took the opportunity to rub some more salt in Australia's wounds.

Aaron Finch's fluent century gave the Aussies a great platform to post a big score in the third ODI but yet another middle-order collapse helped India restrict their opponents to 293 for six.

Chasing 294 for a win, India overhauled the target with 13 balls to spare in front of a packed Holkar Stadium to take a series-clinching 3-0 lead.

The win meant that India have maintained their unbeaten run in Indore and have now recorded six consecutive ODI series wins since June 2016.

 

Topics : India Australia Michael Clarke Harbhajan Singh India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India lead the five-match series 3-0
  • India defeated Australia by 5 wickets in Indore ODI
  • Harbhajan took a dig at Australian batsmen following India's win
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja Will Find It Hard To Replace Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav, Feels Harbhajan Singh
Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja Will Find It Hard To Replace Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav, Feels Harbhajan Singh
Two Indians In Steve Smith's Dream Team. Virat Kohli Isn't One Of Them
Two Indians In Steve Smith's Dream Team. Virat Kohli Isn't One Of Them
Harbhajan Singh Posts Emotional Video. It Will Melt Your Heart
Harbhajan Singh Posts Emotional Video. It Will Melt Your Heart
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.