India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India Vs Australia: Dean Jones Mocks David Warner About 'Best Batsman Ever' Tag

Updated: 26 September 2017 18:06 IST

Jones, who has been at the receiving end for many posts on social media, took it all out on Warner.

India Vs Australia: Dean Jones Mocks David Warner About 'Best Batsman Ever' Tag
David Warner has so far scored 68 runs in the first three ODIs against India. © AFP

Cricketer-turned-commentator Dean Jones loves indulging in banter with members of the cricket fraternity. Jones was in the news recently for comparing Hardik Pandya's bowling action to that of Michael Holding, leading to being the butt of Twitter jokes. However, on Monday, he was on the other side of the fence after he took the mickey out of Australian vice-captain David Warner. The left-handed batsman tweeted a picture of a luggage bag on and tagged Dean Jones with the caption "@ProfDeano has no tag on this but says best batsman ever."

The former Australian cricketer was prompt in replying to Warner. "So how come it was sent to your room instead of @stevesmith49 ? They got that wrong!"

The exchange between the duo got more exciting after several fans stepped in with their remarks. One user went on to the extent of saying that the bag's right place was in Rohit Sharma's room.

Warner, who is well versed with Indian conditions, has not been able to find his mark so far in the on-going India-Australia ODI series as he has only managed to score 68 runs in the first three ODIs with the score of 25, 1 and 42 respectively.

For Australia, Andrew Tye will be replacing Pat Cummins for the three-match T20 series commencing on October 7.

For India, Axar Patel comes in place of Ravindra Jadeja for the last two ODIs.

Virat Kohli's team, with the five-match ODI series already in the bag, has so far managed to keep the mighty Aussies in check and will aim for a series whitewash.

The fourth ODI will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on September 28.

