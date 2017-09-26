India Vs Australia: Dean Jones Mocks David Warner About 'Best Batsman Ever' Tag

David Warner has so far scored 68 runs in the first three ODIs against India.

David Warner has so far scored 68 runs in the first three ODIs against India. © AFP

Cricketer-turned-commentator Dean Jones loves indulging in banter with members of the cricket fraternity. Jones was in the news recently for comparing Hardik Pandya's bowling action to that of Michael Holding, leading to being the butt of Twitter jokes. However, on Monday, he was on the other side of the fence after he took the mickey out of Australian vice-captain David Warner. The left-handed batsman tweeted a picture of a luggage bag on and tagged Dean Jones with the caption "@ProfDeano has no tag on this but says best batsman ever."

@ProfDeano has no tag on this but says best batsman ever pic.twitter.com/tlTM0sWRnP — David Warner (@davidwarner31) September 25, 2017

The former Australian cricketer was prompt in replying to Warner. "So how come it was sent to your room instead of @stevesmith49 ? They got that wrong!"

So how come it was sent to your room instead of @stevesmith49 ? They got that wrong! https://t.co/xRVEgnsSM9 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) September 26, 2017

The exchange between the duo got more exciting after several fans stepped in with their remarks. One user went on to the extent of saying that the bag's right place was in Rohit Sharma's room.

It's right place is in room of @ImRo45 — J (@mritunjay_mani) September 26, 2017

I am glad they didn't send it haven to the best ever - Don — Gopal Ganwani (@gopalganwani) September 26, 2017

Warner, who is well versed with Indian conditions, has not been able to find his mark so far in the on-going India-Australia ODI series as he has only managed to score 68 runs in the first three ODIs with the score of 25, 1 and 42 respectively.

For Australia, Andrew Tye will be replacing Pat Cummins for the three-match T20 series commencing on October 7.

For India, Axar Patel comes in place of Ravindra Jadeja for the last two ODIs.

Virat Kohli's team, with the five-match ODI series already in the bag, has so far managed to keep the mighty Aussies in check and will aim for a series whitewash.

The fourth ODI will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on September 28.