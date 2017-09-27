 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Captain Steve Smith Slammed After India Disaster

Updated: 27 September 2017 13:32 IST

Slamming the dismal show by Australia, former Aussie speedster Rodney Hogg said the team needed a serious selection shake-up, starting with redefining the captain's role in picking sides.

India vs Australia: Captain Steve Smith Slammed After India Disaster
Australia have lost the first 3 ODIs against India in the series under Steve Smith © AFP

The Australian cricket team is in the dumps having suffered another series loss. After having lost the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 0-2 against New Zealand, the Aussies surrendered meekly against India to go down 0-3 in the five-match ODI series. Slamming the dismal show by the yellow brigade and captain Steven Smith, former Aussie speedster Rodney Hogg said the team needed a serious selection shake-up, starting with redefining the captain's role in picking sides.

"They're picking their mates. Smith shouldn't be a selector," Hogg quoted as saying by news.com.au.

"(Ashton) Agar's been pushed through and Cartwright's still there. We saw (Nic) Maddinson get selected (he's) a mate, he's one of Steve Smith's mates. You can't pick bloody mates! We've got to get fair dinkum. We're really off the ball a bit here ... I think the captain's getting his own way," Hogg said.

Hogg said Australia's selection panel and their decision-making process needed a serious review.

"All the way down, there's got to be question mark. All the way across Cricket Australia," he said.

Former Aussie pacer also took the selection committee to task for ignoring in-form batsman Travis Head.

The 23-year-old Head has averaged 57.33 from three innings. He scored a brilliant century against Pakistan.

After India clinched the ongoing ODI series, captain Smith said that his team need to find a way back in the game and execute plans which they weren't able to.

"I think a mixture of guys making probably the wrong decisions on the wrong balls. Also, some pretty well executed bowling," Smith had said.

The Australian captain had also admitted that it indeed becomes hard to motivate the team after such defeats.

"We've lost 13 of the last 15 games we've played away with two being no results. That's pretty ordinary. Not good enough for an Australian cricket team. We need to start turning the results around and winning some games of cricket," he had said.

Topics : India Australia Steven Peter Devereux Smith Travis Michael Head India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Steve Smith is feeling the heat as the Australian captain
  • Australia have lost 13 of their last 15 matches
  • Hogg said Australia's selection panel needed a serious review
Related Articles
India Vs Australia: No Favouritism, David Warner Scoffs At Rodney Hogg's Accusation
India Vs Australia: No Favouritism, David Warner Scoffs At Rodney Hogg's Accusation
India vs Australia: After Series Win, Virat Kohli's Ominous Warning To Steve Smith's Men
India vs Australia: After Series Win, Virat Kohli's Ominous Warning To Steve Smith's Men
India vs Australia: Spinner Ashton Agar Fractures Finger, Out Of ODI Series
India vs Australia: Spinner Ashton Agar Fractures Finger, Out Of ODI Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.