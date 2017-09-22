 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Explains His Reaction After Hardik Pandya Crashed To The Ground

Updated: 22 September 2017 20:16 IST

Hardik Pandya was at the non-striker's end when a Bhuvneshwar Kumar shot felled him.

India vs Australia: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Explains His Reaction After Hardik Pandya Crashed To The Ground
Fortunately, Pandya was not hurt and soon went back to the crease. © AFP

Team India must have heaved a sigh of relief, seeing Hardik Pandya standing on his feet after a Bhuvneshwar Kumar shot hit him flush on the grill of the helmet, sending the all-rounder crashing to the ground. Bhuvneshwar and Australian team rushed towards Pandya. Visiting captain Steve Smith immediately waved towards the dressing room for the physio. Fortunately, the all-rounder was not hurt and soon went back to the crease, with loud cheers greeting his recovery.

"I checked my bat just to reconfirm that it was indeed me who struck the ball with so much power," Bhuvneshwar told Kuldeep Yadav during a video interview on BCCI.tv.

There was consternation in both the Indian and Australian camps as Pandya took the shot, off pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile's bowling, and went down in a heap.

"When he got hit, we were all worried. It looked like a serious blow, but thankfully he was alright. Once he was back on his feet, we began planning about building a partnership," Bhuvneshwar said.

A brilliant opening spell from Bhuvneshwar and a terrific hat-trick from Kuldeep helped India beat Australia by 50 runs in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In three successive deliveries, Kuldeep (3/54) took the wickets of Mathew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins in the 33rd over to become the second bowler in limited overs cricket to script a hat-trick at this venue and only the third Indian to record the rare feat in 50 overs cricket.

Bhuvneshwar bowled an impressive first spell comprising pace and swing as he finished with brilliant figures of 6.1-2 -9-3 including the wicket of dangerous David Warner.

Topics : India Australia Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Hardik Himanshu Pandya Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kuldeep Yadav became the third Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick
  • Kuldeep achieved the feat during the second ODI against Australia
  • India lead five-match ODI series 2-0
Related Articles
India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya's No-Ball Dismissal Creates Confusion At Eden Gardens
India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya's No-Ball Dismissal Creates Confusion At Eden Gardens
Watch: Close Shave For Hardik Pandya As Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shot Floors Him
Watch: Close Shave For Hardik Pandya As Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shot Floors Him
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Men Play Volleyball As Rain Hits Practice Session Again
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Men Play Volleyball As Rain Hits Practice Session Again
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.