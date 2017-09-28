 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India vs Australia: BCCI Official Twitter Handle Does Major Goof-Up, Tweets 1st T20I Instead 4th ODI

Updated: 28 September 2017 17:33 IST

The official Twitter handle of the BCCI on Thursday made a major goof-up just few moments before the start of the fourth ODI between India and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India vs Australia: BCCI Official Twitter Handle Does Major Goof-Up, Tweets 1st T20I Instead 4th ODI
Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat. © BCCI

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday made a major goof-up just few moments before the start of the fourth ODI between India and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat. BCCI's official handle, who has 5.3 million odd followers, posted the toss update on their Twitter handle but with a massive blunder. Instead of the 4th ODI, the caption read -- "1st Twenty20. Australia won the toss and elect to bat'. The Indian cricket board's handle tweeted two posts and made a mistake in both of them. The tweets were later deleted but not before Twitterati had their share of fun.

"Welcome to the 1st T20I between India and Australia #INDvAUS #TeamIndia," the first post read.

"1st Twenty20: Australia win toss and elect to bat #INDvAUS #TeamIndia," the second post read.

 
bcci tweet

Photo credit: BCCI.
 

Soon after the mistake, fans massively trolled the Indian cricket board's Twitter account for the mistake.

The visitors, now playing for pride after going 0-3 down in the five-match series, made two changes to their starting line-up for the day-night game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned to the team in place of Glenn Maxwell and the injured Ashton Agar, who has been ruled out of the series with a broken finger.

"(The wicket) will slow up as the game goes on. It has been a bit disappointing so far and we have to get back to winning ways," Smith said at the toss.

India, the newly crowned number one ODI side, rested three players, including wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who sat out the first three games due to a sprained ankle, made it to the playing XI.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said "every game is a motivation for us".

"We want to grab every opportunity. It is difficult to create good habits and even more difficult to follow those habits," he said.

 

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
Highlights
  • BCCI made a major goof-up just few moments before the start of 4th ODI
  • Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat
  • India lead five-match ODI series 3-0
