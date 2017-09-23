 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: 'Back Your Game,' Sachin Tendulkar's Advice To Ajinkya Rahane

Updated: 23 September 2017 19:02 IST

In the two ODIs played so far in the series, Ajinkya Rahane has scored 60 runs with an average of 30 and the strike rate of 75.94, which also includes a fifty.

India vs Australia: 'Back Your Game,' Sachin Tendulkar's Advice To Ajinkya Rahane
Sachin Tendulkar speaks to Ajinkya Rahane at a practice session. © Twitter

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane hasn't been Virat Kohli's first choice in the limited-overs game, but he got the chance to play for India against Australia in place of Shikhar Dhawan. In the two ODIs played so far in the series, the right handed batsman has scored 60 runs with an average of 30 and the strike rate of 75.94, which also includes a fifty. It's not easy for any batsman to come and score straightaway but Rahane insists that he doesn't want to think about the future as he will perform to the best of his abilities when given an opportunity.

Rahane, who was the 'Man of the Series' against West Indies in the ODIs, shared his picture with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and wrote "Had a great net session. Thank you so much for your time and inspiring words paaji @sachin_rt". For any cricketer, an interaction with Sachin Tendulkar on batting is priceless as Rahane's confidence was boosted when the maestro dropped in during one of his net sessions in Mumbai recently.

"For four days, I did nets at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC in Mumbai). When I met him (Tendulkar), he said, "back your game. You will get opportunities sometimes and sometimes you won't. What's in your hands is your preparation. You should have right mindset. He did not say anything about my technique but spoke only on the mental aspect," Rahane said at the pre-match press conference.

Tendulkar also took to Twitter and replied to Rahane's post, "It's always a pleasure to see you perform well for the country. My best wishes for the upcoming series!"

Tendulkar, who has enjoyed a lot of success against Australia, spoke about the length that their bowlers bowl at.

"He has played a lot against Australia and he mentioned what line and length they bowl. How to prepare for that. I have got confidence after talking to him," Rahane said.

Rahane also said that adjusting to a new position in batting order is completely a 'mental' aspect and it's not an issue with the Indian team. Rahane himself shuffles in the batting order in different formats. He plays in the middle order in the Test and opens in ODIs. Out of 81 ODIs so far, he has played 51 as opener.

"It's completely mental (adjustment). The good thing in this team is anyone can bat at anywhere. We have that flexibility. I have batted at top, numbers 3,4 and 5. It's important to handle that situation and utilize that situation. If you adjust in mind, you can adapt anywhere."

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Australia Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Virat Kohli Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Cricket India vs Australia 2017-18
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rahane has scored 60 runs in the first two matches with an average of 30
  • Rahane said that he perform to the best of his abilities
  • India vs Australia third ODI will be played at Indore
Related Articles
India vs Australia: I Don't Think About Future, Says Ajinkya Rahane About Opening Innings
India vs Australia: I Don't Think About Future, Says Ajinkya Rahane About Opening Innings
Ajinkya Rahane Might Come In For Shikhar Dhawan, Hints Rohit Sharma
Ajinkya Rahane Might Come In For Shikhar Dhawan, Hints Rohit Sharma
Calm And Composed Cheteshwar Pujara Learning The 'Art Of Sledging'
Calm And Composed Cheteshwar Pujara Learning The 'Art Of Sledging'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.