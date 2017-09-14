 
India vs Australia: Aaron Finch Aggravates Calf Injury Ahead Of First ODI

Updated: 14 September 2017 17:02 IST

Aaron Finch had been rested from Australia's warm-up match on Tuesday due to the injury, which he suffered while playing for Surrey in England six weeks ago.

Aaron Finch aggravated his right calf injury during a practice session. © AFP

Big-hitting Australia opener Aaron Finch on Thursday aggravated his right calf injury during a practice session and is facing a race against time to be fit for the first ODI against India on September 17. Finch got injured during practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and pulled out of the rest of the session, cricket.com.au reported. In the event of Finch being ruled out of the first game, Australia may turn to Travis Head or Hilton Cartwright, the report said.

Uncapped all-rounder Cartwright opened in Finch's absence in the warm-up game, but was dismissed for a second-ball duck in Australia's 103-run win. Australia's stand-in coach David Saker had indicated earlier that Head was the 'preferred choice' for the number four slot in the line-up.

The left-hander, during an interaction with the media here this afternoon, said he would be happy to bat up the order. "Hopefully I'll get the chance to go up the order again and bat at No.4," he said.

Australia batsman Travis Head said his team has some exceptional fielders, who can turn the match in pressure situations during the five-match ODI series against India. "Fielding could win or lose you a game. I guess the Australians pride themselves on their fielding and we have worked hard on that skill," Head told reporters after a practice session at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"Make sure we go in and do that in pressure situations. We have some extremely good fielders, yes. We have seen guys who can win games with their fielding," he said.

Highlights
  • Travis Head or Hilton Cartwright might get a chance if Finch is ruled out
  • Finch aggravated his right calf injury during a practice session
  • The first ODI will be played on September 17
