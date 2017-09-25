India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Manish Pandey Pulls Off A Stunning Catch To Dismiss Peter Handscomb

Manish Pandey on Sunday took a brilliant catch at the long-off boundary against Australia in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) at the Holkar cricket stadium to dismiss Peter Handscomb, leaving the Twitterati in awe. The Karnataka player is one of the best fielders in the domestic circuit and has taken some spectacular catches through the years. He added another one to that impressive list at Indore when he pulled off a stunner near the boundary rope. Australia were cruising along at one stage with 224/1 after 37.4 overs but lost their way in the last few overs. With Marcus Stoinis and Handscomb at the crease, the Aussies were hoping to recover and put up a solid score but Pandey's catch on the last ball of the 48th over didn't let that happen.

Handscomb smashed Jasprit Bumrah and connected well to clear the boundary but Pandey timed his jump to perfection and latched onto a fabulous catch. At the next second, he lost balance and sensing that he might fall over the line, threw the ball in the air and stepped over the boundary to immediately come back on to the field and grab the ball. The certain 'catch of the series' was applauded by fans.

Top catch from Manish Pandey. But how calmly was it done. This Indian side fields really well — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2017

Handscomb (3) OUT! ???? - 281/6 (49)

J.Bumrah gets his 2nd wicket of the match after a sensational catch by @im_manishpandey. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tRcYa7SisQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 24, 2017

@im_manishpandey has earned his wage for today's match already with that spectacular catch — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 24, 2017

Earlier, a rollicking all-round performance by the Indian team helped them clinch the five-match ODI series 3-0 against Australia on Sunday. Virat Kohli and team restricted Australia to 293/6 after a superb comeback by the bowlers in the death overs. In reply, India opener Rohit Sharma (71) and Ajinkya Rahane (70) gave hosts a solid start in run-chase as they stitched together a 100 plus-run partnership. Australia, however, fought back with couple of quick wickets but Hardik Pandya (78), who was promoted to No.4 position, had other plans as he powered the Men in Blue to a five-wicket victory.