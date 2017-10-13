 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: 3 'Fans' Work Overtime To Save Hyderabad Decider

Updated: 13 October 2017 13:51 IST

Arrangements have been made at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium, the venue of the match, to ensure that the match is held without any problem.

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: 3 'Fans' Work Overtime To Save Hyderabad Decider
The 3-match T20I series is tied 1-1. © AFP

Rain may play spoilsport in the third and final T20 international between India and Australia with weather forecast indicating possibility of light to moderate rain. The city has been receiving good rainfall almost on a daily basis for about a week, throwing normal life out of gear.

Arrangements have been made at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium, the venue of the match, to ensure that the match is held without any problem.

Curator YL Chandrasekhar said the recent rain has not affected the wicket.

However, the outfield was affected a bit and some fans were being used to dry the affected area.

The T20I series is locked 1-1 after Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the second match at Guwahati on October 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Cricket India vs Australia 2017-18 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India lost the 2nd T20I by 8 wickets
  • The 3-match series is now level 1-1
  • Rain threat looms over the final T20I
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs Australia: Travis Head Aims To End India Tour On A High
India vs Australia: Travis Head Aims To End India Tour On A High
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.