 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: What Prompted Adam Zampa's Wild Celebration After MS Dhoni's Wicket

Updated: 12 October 2017 12:43 IST

Zampa claimed two crucial wickets as Australia won the 2nd T20 International at Guwahati.

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: What Prompted Adam Zampa's Wild Celebration After MS Dhoni's Wicket
Adam Zampa had MS Dhoni stumped with a classic leg spinner. © Cricket Australia

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa played a key role in his side's 8-wicket win over India in the 2nd T20I in Guwahati. Zampa's crucial spell, in which he bagged the wickets of former India captain MS Dhoni and explosive right-hander Kedar Jadhav helped deflate the hosts' batting after Jason Behrendorff had done the early damage. Zampa's spell of 2-19 from four overs signalled a turnaround of his form against India. The 25-year-old was seen wildly celebrating the dismissals of Dhoni and Jadhav. It was clear from his body language that Zampa was pumped up for the game.

Speaking to Cricket Australia, Zampa revealed how some candid feedback from new teammate Tim Paine fired him up for the 2nd T20I.

"Watching from afar in Australia, (Paine) said that I didn't look like my usual self and how I usually am in the Big Bash. He said that competitive side of me (wasn't there). I don't like hearing that about myself so I was pretty fired up about that," Zampa said.

Upset with the result of the game, some fans hurled rocks at the Australian team bus when the team was returning to the hotel.

In a video uploaded by Cricket Australia on Twitter, Zampa expressed his displeasure.

"I had my headphones on quite loud and was looking towards the other side of the bus. I just heard this loud bang. It was pretty scary for five seconds or so. Our security guard mentioned quite quickly that it might have been a rock. It was a pretty scary incident. You never want those things to happen. It was disappointing.

"I think everyone was alright. I think what happened in Bangladesh with the rock as well, no one was too rattled," Zampa recalled a similar incident which took place in Bangladesh.

"It was dealt with quite well, I think. It was just a disappointing thing to happen."

Hinting towards the popularity of the game in India which might be the reason, Zampa said, "Indian fans are so great to us which is one of the reasons why it's so hard to travel here. They're so loud, they love cricket and they're so passionate about it. So one person to spoil that is disappointing. Guwahati doesn't get much cricket as it is so for one person to do that and to spoil it for the rest of the Indian fans, it's pretty disappointing."

Topics : India Australia Adam Zampa Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket India vs Australia 2017-18
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Zampa picked up two wickets in the 2nd T20I
  • Zampa dismissed Dhoni and Jadhav
  • Australia beat India by 8 wickets in the 2nd T20I
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Rock Throwing Incident Disappointing But Indian Fans Are Great, Says Adam Zampa
India vs Australia: Rock Throwing Incident Disappointing But Indian Fans Are Great, Says Adam Zampa
Here's Something You Haven't Seen About MS Dhoni In 80 T20Is
Here's Something You Haven't Seen About MS Dhoni In 80 T20Is
India vs Australia: Spinner Ashton Agar Fractures Finger, Out Of ODI Series
India vs Australia: Spinner Ashton Agar Fractures Finger, Out Of ODI Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.