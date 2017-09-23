 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: What Matthew Wade Said To Virat Kohli During Heated Exchange

Updated: 23 September 2017 13:32 IST

The incident took place in the 33rd over when the Kohli and Kedar Jadhav opted to run a bye with Australian wicketkeeper Mathew Wade down injured after being hit by a delivery from Marcus Stoinis.

Kohli never backs down when it comes to on-field confrontations with the Aussies. © Facebook

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was once again got under the skin of the Australians during his side's 50-run win over the visitors at the Eden Garden on Thursday. The incident took place in the 33rd over when the Kohli and Kedar Jadhav opted to run a bye with Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade down injured after being hit by a delivery from Marcus Stoinis. Wade and Stoinis had a go at Kohli for lacking sportsmanship. Both Wade and Stoinis confronted Kohli at the end of the over. Kohli, who went on to score 92, gave it right back to the duo.

"I might have a cry like you. I might go to the dressing rooms and have a good cry like you. Everyone has to feel sorry for you," Wade said to Kohli during the change of ends. His words were picked up by the mic.

However, the Indian captain has received support from the unlikeliest of sources -- another Australian.

Former Australian fast bowler Stuart Clark, dubbing the incident as 'piddly crap', came out in support of Kohli.

"He (Wade) misfielded one. Whether the Indian batsman knew he was injured or not was probably a secondary question," Clarke was quoted as saying to Sky Sports Radio by the Herald Sun.

"It's one run. Is this the biggest issue this team has got? If I'm Matthew Wade and I'm Marcus Stoinis -- and full credit to him for standing up for Matthew Wade -- I'd be worrying about my own cricket, rather than all this other stuff.

"This is piddly crap."

Kohli then gave Wade a send-off after after he was dismissed by hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav.

India went on to win the second ODI by 50 runs in Kolkata to take a 2-0 series lead. The hosts will look to wrap up the series when the two teams clash in the third match in Indore on Sunday.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Matthew Scott Wade Marcus Peter Stoinis India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Kohli and the Australian wicketkeeper were seen exchanging words
  • The incident occurred during the 33rd over of India's innings
  • Kohli went on to score 92 runs
