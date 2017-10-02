India Players Get Philosophical After Emphatic ODI Series Win Over Australia

Riding on Rohit Sharma's brilliant 125 off 109 balls, India won the fifth and final ODI by 7 wickets against Australia and clinched the five-match series 4-1. The hosts were clearly the better side in the series and except the match in Bengaluru, where India lost by 21 runs, the Men In Blue were ever hardly pushed in the series. While there were moments when the team found itself in a spot of bother, just like in the first ODI when the hosts lost half their side with not too many on the board, the Indians always found someone who stood up and rose to the occasion. Be it Hardik Pandya at times, both with the bat and ball or Kuldeep Yadav with his leg-breaks, not to mention Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma's performance. The pair, on most occasions, got India off to a great start that helped the middle-order capitalise on the good platform set by the openers.

After winning the series convincingly against a good Australian side, the Indian players were thrilled to bits as some of them took to Twitter and became philosophical while describing their emphatic win against the Aussies.

Rohit Sharma uploaded quite a few pictures of the Indian team on Twitter and captioned it as, "Every game we have ever won, we won in our heads first. That's the quality of this team."

Every game we have ever won, we won in our heads first. That's the quality of this team @BCCI pic.twitter.com/OglzFTYph4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 2, 2017

Hardik Pandya who was named as the Man of the Series wasn't far behind as he uploaded a selfie with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in it and captioned it as, "We got many reasons to smile & so does India. Proud feeling!"

We got many reasons to smile & so does India. Proud feeling! pic.twitter.com/ymp6JW7MiA — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 1, 2017

But the best of the lot came from Jasprit Bumrah who came up with the best philosophical quote of the day. Bumrah uploaded a picture on social media where the Indian fast bowler is seen with Axar Patel, Pandya and Dhoni and captioned it as, "It's not the team with the best players that win. It's the players with the best team that wins!! @hardikpandya7 @akshar2026 @msdhoni."

It's not the team with the best players that win. It's the players with the best team that wins!! @hardikpandya7 @akshar2026 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/5AUDd9JFVW — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 1, 2017

While India always found someone or the other to take them out of troubled waters, Australia found out ways of gifting the match away in crucial moments of the series. The Indian team came together as an unit who were better in all departments of the game and as the Australian captain Steve Smith quite aptly conveyed in the press conference that they deserved to lose the series, the visitors need to pull up their socks before the T20I series starts next week.