Former Australian Bowler Defends Virat Kohli In Squabble With Matthew Wade

Updated: 22 September 2017 11:45 IST

The Australian keeper and Virat Kohli exchanged words after the latter ran a bye off a misfield.

Virat Kohli and Matthew Wade were involved in an altercation during the second ODI. © Twitter

In the all the mayhem unleashed by Kuldeep Yadav on the Australians in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, a feud between India skipper Virat Kohli and Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade went under the radar. Kohli, who has a history of run-ins with the Aussies, was once again involved in a confrontation with an Australian player. The incident took place when the Indian captain decided to run a bye with Wade down injured. The Australian wicket-keeper and the bowler, Marcus Stoinis, took exception and confronted Kohli.

Wade, who was already struggling in the Kolkata heat, was struck in the arm by a Stoinis delivery. Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end at the time, took off for a run.

Both Wade and Stoinis confronted Kohli at the end of the over.

However, the Indian captain has received support from the unlikeliest of sources -- another Australian.

Former Australian fast bowler Stuart Clark, dubbing the incident as 'piddly crap', came out in support of Kohli.

"He (Wade) misfielded one. Whether the Indian batsman knew he was injured or not was probably a secondary question," Clarke was quoted as saying to Sky Sports Radio by the Herald Sun.

"It's one run. Is this the biggest issue this team has got? If I'm Matthew Wade and I'm Marcus Stoinis -- and full credit to him for standing up for Matthew Wade -- I'd be worrying about my own cricket, rather than all this other stuff.

"This is piddly crap."

Kohli is not one to back down from a fight and the Indian skipper was seen giving Wade a grand send-off after he was dismissed by Yadav.

Wade was the first wicket in Yadav's hat-trick and Kohli was seen giving him a mouthful after he was castled by the left-arm wrist spinner.

India went on to win the second ODI by 50 runs in Kolkata to take a 2-0 series lead. The hosts will look to wrap up the series when the two teams clash in the third match in Indore on Sunday.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Matthew Scott Wade Marcus Peter Stoinis Stuart Clark India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Kohli and Wade involved in altercation during the 2nd ODI
  • Kohli took a bye when Wade appeared hurt
  • India beat Australia in Kolkata to take a 2-0 series lead
