 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17
Cricket

Anil Kapoor's Jhakaas Tweet To Hardik Pandya Generates Mutual Fan Moment

Updated: 20 September 2017 13:08 IST

The veteran actor congratulated Pandya and India for winning the first ODI vs India.

Anil Kapoor's Jhakaas Tweet To Hardik Pandya Generates Mutual Fan Moment
Dhoni and Pandya put on 118-run stand to bail India out of trouble in first ODI © AFP

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the new sensation of Indian cricket as Baroda all-rounder has grown by leaps and bounds over the past year or so. He uses the long handle to good effect, not to mention his wicket-taking abilities that come in handy in the shorter format of the game. India were in a lot of trouble, having lost half their side against Australia in the first ODI in Chennai with not too many runs on the board and Pandya's 83 off 66 balls shifted the momentum in India's favour and helped the hosts reach a challenging total of 281 for 7 at the end of their allotted overs. The 118-run stand between Pandya and former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned the match on its head. Actor Anil Kapoor couldn't hide excitement and took to Twitter to congratulate India and praise Pandya for his brilliant knock along with Dhoni.

"Incredible recovery & a smashing win by India! @hardikpandya7 & @msdhoni are true champs! What a great game!! #INDvAUS #bleedingblue," the Bollywood star tweeted.

Pandya reciprocated with the same warmth by thanking the 60-year-old actor and also stating that he is a big fan of his movies.

To which, the veteran actor wrote back, "@hardikpandya7 After the way you played yesterday, the whole country is your fan! So proud of you & #TeamIndia!"

India went on to win the first ODI by 26 runs in a rain-truncated match. Pandya also picked up a couple of wickets and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

The second ODI will be played at the Eden Gardens on September 21.

Topics : India Australia Hardik Himanshu Pandya Mahendra Singh Dhoni MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya was adjudged the Man of the Match
  • Pandya scored 83 off 66 balls in the first ODI
  • Pandya and Dhoni stitched together a 118-run stand
Related Articles
India vs Australia: I Did Not Execute My Plan Against Hardik Pandya, Says Adam Zampa
India vs Australia: I Did Not Execute My Plan Against Hardik Pandya, Says Adam Zampa
India vs Australia: Hopefully We Would Turn Things Around In Kolkata, Says Steve Smith
India vs Australia: Hopefully We Would Turn Things Around In Kolkata, Says Steve Smith
MS Dhoni Rules The Floor With His Chill Factor
MS Dhoni Rules The Floor With His Chill Factor
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.