Virender Sehwag urged Shane Warne to "try to understand some spin" after a tweet posted by Warne drew an interesting comment from a Twitter user. Warne tweeted to show disappointment at New Zealand not picking a spinner in their playing XI for the World Test Championship final against India in Southampton that began Saturday. "Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in !" Warne tweeted.

Shane do you understand how spin works? The pitch gets dry... this pitch won't get dry because for the rest of the test, there is due to be rain — Macca (@Justflips96) June 19, 2021

Frame this, @ShaneWarne and try to understand some spin pic.twitter.com/jHpacxg9CQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

To this, a Twitter user replied: "Shane do you understand how spin works? The pitch gets dry... this pitch won't get dry because for the rest of the test, there is due to be rain".

Warne, a veteran of 708 Test wickets, was quoted in a tweet by Sehwag, who said: "Frame this, @ShaneWarne and try to understand some spin" followed by a laughing emoji.

New Zealand went with a four-pronged pace attack in the WTC final at The Ageas Bowl as all four of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson were included in the XI and spinner Ajaz Patel was left out.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to field on Day 2 in Southampton after the first day was washed out due to rain.

Rain played spoilsport on the second day as well, as India finished 164 for 3 in 64.4 overs at Stumps.

Bad light stopped play on several occasions after the Tea break as Virat Kohli (44 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) held their ground for India at close of play.

Boult, Jamieson and Wagner picked up a wicket each.