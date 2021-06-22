With rain playing havoc with the World Test Championship final, with two days being washed out due to rain. On Day 5 today, again the start was delayed due to a drizzle. Social media was abuzz with memes and jokes related to rain and the teams. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took the opportunity to take another jibe at the Indian team through his tweet. "If this World Test Championship been played up north, they wouldn't have missed a minute's play!! New Zealand would have been champions by now," Vaughan captioned on Twitter.

If this #worldtestchampionshipfinal been played up north they wouldn't have missed a minutes play ... #Justsaying #INDvsNZ !! NZ would have been champions by now ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 22, 2021

The 46-years old faced ire from the Indian fans just after his tweet.

"Another tweet to get engagement and replies. And I am pretty sure some of the Indians won't disappoint him," wrote a Twitter user.

"Shame on England. After playing so many matches in WTC still couldn't make it to the final. Here some of their so-called former captain tweet baseless tweets. The result of the India vs England series will be 3-0," wrote another user.

"Give me freedom, give me fire, give me engagement, or I retire without World Cup," another user mocked Vaughan.

"Had the mockery of a World Cup final wasn't made in 2019, NZ would have been world champions," quipped another user.

If the match ends in a draw even after the reserve day comes into place, then both the teams will share the World Test Championship Mace and 1.6 million US dollars.