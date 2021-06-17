Cricketer-turned commentator Isa Guha shared a snap of the World Test Championship final pitch where India and New Zealand will clash on Friday. Guha suggested in her tweet that the wicket for the game needs some shave. "1st look at Inaugural men's test championship wicket. Needs a shave," Isa Guha tweeted. The pitch is going to play a huge role in the playing lineup of the teams, with a greenish pitch providing assistance to fast bowlers in the final encounter.

1st look at Inaugral men's test championship wicket. Needs a shave #WorldTestChampionship #ICCWTCFinal pic.twitter.com/n95THnb7lx — Isa Guha (@isaguha) June 17, 2021

Both India and New Zealand are well equipped with some quality fast bowlers. India announced their playing XI earlier on Thursday. Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami will lead the Indian pace attack while Tim Southee and Trent Boult are likely to head the New Zealand fast bowling.

The top six of the Indian lineup is the same that played against England in the recent series, but the bowling lineup saw some top players like Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma returning to the Indian squad.

Simon Doull, the renowned broadcaster has also shared a look of the Southampton pitch.

"Just 1 more sleep. ICC WTC final with New Zealand and India. No need to mow that I don't think Dinesh Karthik," tweeted Doull on Thursday with the picture of the pitch having decent grass covering.

The World Test Championship final marquee between India and New Zealand will start at 3:00 PM on Friday.