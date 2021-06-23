Fans in attendance for Day 6 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton had several moments to cherish as the top two teams on the Championship fought out for the coveted title. One India fan experienced a full circle of emotions while cheering their side on as they went from jubilation to disappointment within seconds corresponding to the action on the field. The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on their social media channels that showed this India fan go from an agitated state to a sad one as Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed in the second innings.

Rahane was strangled down the leg side by Trent Boult for 15 runs as India were dismissed for 170 in their second innings.

Boult also accounted for Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin to finish with 3 for 39 but the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand was Tim Southee, who returned 4 for 48.

Kyle Jamieson continued to impress as he dismissed India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first session of the reserve day.

Promoted

Rishabh Pant's measured knock of 41 and Rohit Sharma's 30 at the top of the order helped India get a lead of 138 runs in the second innings.

The match extended into the reserve day as all five regular days of play were affected by rain and bad light, with days one and four completed washed out due to rain.