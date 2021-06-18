India face New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final on Friday in a match that could have a profound influence on cricket globally. New Zealand are battle-hardened thanks to a 1-0 series win against England completed with a dominant eight-wicket win at Edgbaston after a draw at Lord's. India have not played a competitive game since the end of March and have had to make do with an intra-squad practice match while undergoing quarantine. At a time when many fear for Test cricket's long-term future, if India become world champions it could be a significant boost for the sport's oldest international format.

Where will the India vs New Zealand WTC Final be played?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

When will the India vs New Zealand WTC Final Group A match be played?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final begins on Friday, June 18.

What time will the India vs New Zealand WTC Final begin?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand WTC Final?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs New Zealand WTC Final?

The live streaming for India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on ndtv.sports.com..

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)