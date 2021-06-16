With the World Test Championship (WTC) final set to begin on June 18, Team India will be gunning for glory against New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl, in Southampton. All eyes will be on the captains of the teams; Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Both skippers are considered to be amongst modern-day cricket legends, and will be hoping to prove their mettle in English conditions. Also, New Zealand come into the WTC final with ample match practice, having defeated England in a Test series recently. The Indian cricketers, on the other hand, were last seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was postponed indefinitely.

With fans eagerly waiting for the WTC final, here is how Kohli and Williamson have fared in Test cricket in England:

Virat Kohli: The Indian skipper has played 10 Test matches in England, scoring 727 runs at an average of 36.35. He has also registered a strike rate of 55.36. In total, Virat Kohli has scored two centuries in England, three 50s and three ducks. He has also slammed 82 fours and a six.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper's highest score in England is 149, which came in 2018. Despite England winning the Test match by 31 runs, Kohli faced 225 balls during the first innings, and also hit 22 fours and a six. He had a strike rate of 66.22.

Kane Williamson: On the other hand, Kane Williamson has played five matches in England, scoring 261 runs at a strike rate of 38.95. He also has an average of 26.10. The New Zealand captain has also bagged a century, a half-century and also a duck in England. He has also slammed 28 fours in the country.

It is also worth noting that even Williamson's highest score in England came in a losing cause, when he registered 132 runs in a Test match in 2015.

During his side's first innings, he faced 262 balls, hitting 15 fours. He also registered a strike rate of 50.38.

The one-off Test match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST on Friday, and will be a treat to watch for everyone, especially considering New Zealand defeated India in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final.

Also, after the WTC final, Team India is scheduled to face England in a five-match Test series.