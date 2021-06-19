WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik Has Some Good News From Southampton
WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik took to social media to inform fans about the weather in Southampton ahead of Day 2 of the WTC final between India and New Zealand.
Highlights
-
Dinesh Karthik gave a weather update to cricket fans
-
The WTC Final has been hard-hit by rain
-
Day 1 was washed off due to persistent rain
With Day 1 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final falling victim to rain, Dinesh Karthik has taken to social media to pass on some good news to fans about the current weather conditions in Southampton. The WTC Final is currently being held at The Ageas Bowl, and the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper shared a photo of the venue and the pitch, and it looks like we could see some cricket action on Day 2 on Saturday. In the photo, the stadium can be seen basking under the sun, unlike Day 1 where much of the areas around the pitch was under covers. Karthik, who is a part of the broadcasting team, also captioned his photo as, "Waking up to the sun #WTCFinal".
Waking up to the sun #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/ksizgYYwbB— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 19, 2021
According to the weather report, much of the day is expected to remain 'partly sunny'. According to AccuWeather, there could be some rain after 2 PM (Local time) and it could get worse at night.
Fans will be hoping to see some action on Saturday, considering that it is the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.
Karthik's post was also well-received by fans, with many even adding a pinch of salt to it. Here are the reactions:
Koi dekh na raha ho to vo machine leke Pitch par chala do— Ravi Desai Champion ICT (@its_DRP) June 19, 2021
Maja aa jayega spinners ko
Did you crop the clouds ??— XTC (@__x_t_c__) June 19, 2021
What is that black cloud doing there :(— Adesh Kumar (@adeshskumar) June 19, 2021
Team India came into this game without much match practice. The Indian cricketers were last seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, which was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
Meanwhile, New Zealand come into this game with plenty of game time, having recently defeated England in a two-match Test series.