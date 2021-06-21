Continuing his trend of giving weather updates from The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik said the situation didn't look great on Monday morning. Weather forecast suggests that there could be rain throughout the day in Southampton on Monday and chances are that play on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand could be washed out. Karthik posted a weather update on his Twitter handle and he captioned the post as: "Not great atm."

On Day 3, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson managed to frustrate the Indian bowlers and as a result, New Zealand came out on top in the ongoing WTC final on Sunday.

At stumps, New Zealand's score read 101/2 with Kane Williamson (12*) and Ross Taylor (0*) unbeaten at the crease. The Kiwis still trail India by 116 runs.

In the first innings, India were bowled out for 217 as Kyle Jamieson took five wickets. Ajinkya Rahane was the top scorer as he played a knock of 49 runs. Shubman Gill managed to score 28 runs in the first innings while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored 44 and 34 respectively.

Day 1 of the ongoing final was washed due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.