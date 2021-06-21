Rain delayed the start of play on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand by half an hour while bad light forced stumps towards the fag end of the proceedings, but all in all, the weather didn't cause too many interruptions on Sunday. However, a quick look at the weather forecast for Southampton on Monday makes for grim reading. The overall probability of precipitation for the day is 67 per cent, with the humidity at 87 per cent. Light rain is expected throughout the day, which could dampen the chances of play happening at least in the first two sessions.

As per the information provided on the AccuWeather website, the probability of precipitation falls to 43 per cent around 2 pm but goes over 50 per cent early evening.

Day 3 saw the match having a delayed start, and with cloud cover around for much of the day, New Zealand pacers made full use of the conditions to bundle out India for 217 after they had started the day on 146 for three.

Skipper Virat Kohli failed to add to his overnight score, falling on 44 to Kyle Jamieson. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane looked to have had a measure of things before throwing his wicket away on 49.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played some fine strokes but the latter's wicket had a domino effect as India lost their rest of the wickets in a hurry.

Jamieson completed an impressive five-wicket haul, a miserly return of 5-31 in 22 overs, including 12 maidens.

The 26-year-old's fifth five-wicket haul in just eight career Tests included the prize scalps of Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway started well, adding 70 runs for the first wicket.

The stand was broken by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who lured Latham, on 34, into a mistimed drive with a slower, flighted ball.

Joined by his captain Kane Williamson, Conway pressed on and brought about his half-century, but he fell to Ishant Sharma for 54, just two balls before the close.

At stumps, New Zealand were 101-2 in reply to India's first innings 217, trailing by 116 runs.