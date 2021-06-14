The Indian team is gearing up for the mega final against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side in the World Test Championship final at Southampton starting June 18. Virat and company are getting much-needed practice ahead of the final marquee. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared another video of the highlights of the intra-squad practice match that included all the Indian players in the English flight. "The third day of intra-squad match simulation was about settling down and finding that rhythm," BCCI captioned in its tweet.

All the players in the Indian line-up were looking in good shape and form in the videos shared by the BCCI recently.

Before this, the BCCI shared another video highlighting Ravindra Jadeja's 54 not out off 76 deliveries. Fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj was the leading the pack with the figures of 2/22 on the third day.

Head coach Ravi Shastri was seen keeping a close eye on the entire practice match proceedings.

"Ravindra Jadeja gets to his half-century (54* off 76) as play on Day 3 of the intra-squad match simulation comes to end. Mohammed Siraj is amongst wickets with figures of 2/22," tweeted BCCI.

Earlier, on Day 1 and 2, according to BCCI's shared scorecard, senior pacer Ishant Sharma picked up 3 wickets, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 121 runs off 94 deliveries, while the young opener Shubman Gill got 85 runs in 135 deliveries.

The final of the World Test Championship will be played at the Ageas Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton from June 18-22.