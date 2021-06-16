India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said criticism over his record in England doesn't bother him even as he and Team India prepare for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand starting Friday in Southampton. Rahane, who led India in the last three Tests of their historic series win in Australia in 2020-21 said he is happy to contribute to the team's score even if it is through a "30 or 40", adding that "winning is more important (than) whether I score a 100 or not". Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Rahane, who averages 29.26 from 10 Tests in England, said: "I'm happy to take criticism. I feel it's because of the criticism I'm here. I always want to give my best whether people criticise me or not."

"For me, it's important to give my best for my country and contribute each and every time be it as a batsman or a fielder," he added.

"I don't really think about criticism. If people criticise me, that's their thing, and that's their job. I cannot control all these things. For me, I always focus on controllables, putting my best foot forward, working hard and following my process and the result follows," Rahane said.

"I will be playing my natural game. Winning is really important whether I score hundred or not. I don't want to put too much pressure on myself and even if my 30 or 40 is valuable for the team, I am happy," he added.

The record in England aside, Rahane is India's highest scorer in the inaugural WTC with 1095 runs over the two-year period with three hundreds and six fifties.

However, those runs are "past" for Rahane, who stressed on taking the WTC final as just another Test match and be switched on mentally.

"I like to be in the present. I know the conditions. It's about being in the moment, adjusting to the conditions. Also, me being the highest scorer doesn't matter now. It's past. I just don't want to put extra pressure and would want to play freely," Rahane said.

"It's just a mental thing. If we can switch mentally and adapt, it's important. Yes, one off, we have to take it as another game not as a final or anything. We just want to give our best, play good cricket, be consistent in the five days," he added.

(With PTI inputs)