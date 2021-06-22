The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand will extend into the sixth day after two full days – Day 1 and Day 4 – were washed out due to rain and other days were affected by rain and bad light in Southampton. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in media release: "It has been confirmed that the Reserve Day is to be utilised at the ICC World Test Championship 2021 Final". June 23 was provisioned as a reserve day to make up for any time lost on the five scheduled days of play.

"The decision to allocate an additional day was made prior to the start of the ICC World Test Championship, in 2018, and that was reiterated in the publication of the official playing conditions on 28 May this year," ICC said.

Play will begin on Day 6 (reserve day) of the WTC final at 10:30 am BST (3:00 pm IST) at The Ageas Bowl and a total of 98 overs are available in the day.

The umpires will signal the start of the last hour of play on the reserve day, ICC said.

"The maximum duration for the Reserve Day is a minimum of 330 minutes (or 83 overs, whichever is later), plus the last hour," ICC said.

"If play is suspended for any reason other than normal intervals prior to the start of the final hour, then playing time shall be extended by the total time lost, up to the amount of extra time available."

ICC said match tickets for the reserve day are being sold "at a reduced rate" and those who had bought tickets on days one and four will receive first priority.

"COVID-19 regulations and capacity limitations will remain in place at the Hampshire Bowl for the Reserve Day," ICC said.

"If the match ends in a draw, or a tie, after the total designated time on the Reserve Day then the teams will be declared joint winners of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2021," the release stated.

India finished Day 5 of the Test leading New Zealand by 32 runs in the second innings. India were 64 for 2 after having bowled New Zealand out for 249 in the first innings.

India made 217 in their first innings after New Zealand won the toss and put India in to bat.