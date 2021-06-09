India men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli is gearing up for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. The team has completed their quarantine and have hit the ground ahead of the marquee match. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share a picture with teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill. "The sun brings out smiles," he captioned the picture. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan commented on the picture with three fire emojis, as the post racked up over 350,000 likes within minutes of Kohli sharing it.

The final of the inaugural edition of the WTC will begin on June 18.

India topped the WTC points table, while New Zealand finished second.

The final was originally scheduled to be held at Lord's, but the venue was shifted keeping in mind the need for a bio-bubble. The Ageas Bowl in Southampton has a hotel attached to the stadium, making it easier to maintain a bubble.

The Indian contingent reached the UK on June 3.

New Zealand will also join the WTC final bio-bubble after they finish the two-match Test series against England.

The first match, at Lord's, ended in a draw, while the second Test is set to begin on Thursday in Birmingham.

After the WTC final, the Indian Test team will stay back in the UK for the five-match series against England beginning in August.