Team India had their first group training session in Southampton as they gear up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on June 18. Team India recently completed their mandatory hotel quarantine at the Ageas Bowl stadium, and will be looking to keep their preparations going ahead of the highly-anticipated fixture. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video from India's first group training session, and captioned it as, "We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high #TeamIndia's preparations are on in full swing for the #WTC21 Final".

In the video, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen sweating it out ahead of the upcoming WTC final.

The WTC final will be played between June 18 and 22, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with June 23 kept as a reserve day.

The Indian players reached England on June 3 and completed their three-day long hard quarantine at the venue for the WTC final.

After the final, India will face England in a five-match Test series.

New Zealand will be coming into the match more accustomed to the conditions, as they are currently playing a two-match Test series against England.