India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, Reserve Day: India Reeling After Kyle Jamieson Snags Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara
Ind vs NZ WTC Final live Score 2021, Day 6, India vs New Zealand: Kyle Jamieson has given New Zealand a good start on the Reserve Day, with two wickets at The Ageas Bowl, in Southampton.
Currently four wickets down in their second innings, India are increasing their lead on the Reserve Day (Day 6) of their ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final fixture against New Zealand, at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane are currently batting for India, and will be trying to build some momentum. On the other hand, New Zealand have put in a bright start, with Kyle Jamieson taking two wickets. The pacer has accounted for the dismissals of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. India will be hoping to absorb the pressure applied by opposition bowlers, and build some stability. (LIVE SCORECARD)
WTC Final Live Updates Of India vs New Zealand, Day 6 From The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- 16:01 (IST)FOURR!!!A full delivery by Southee, from outside off. Pant goes forward and drives it through mid-on for a four!
- 15:59 (IST)No runA good delivery by Southee, and Pant thick edges it towards gully. No run.
- 15:53 (IST)One runSouthee sends a good delivery, and Rahane pulls it wide of midwicket for a single.
- 15:50 (IST)No run, IND: 82/4 | LEAD BY 50 RUNSOH MY! OH MY! OH MY!A good delivery by Jamieson, and Pant gets dropped at second slip by Southee!Southee dived to his right in front of first slip and drops it.
- 15:47 (IST)Two runsEDGED!!!!!!A good delivery by Jamieson, and he is really testing Team India today!Rahane gets a thick outside edge between third slip and gully for a double!
- 15:46 (IST)Two runsA swinging delivery by Jamieson. He using the angle of the crease, Rahane guides it into the extra cover region for a double.
- 15:43 (IST)FOURRR!!A poor delivery by Southee, and Pant gets a thick edge. The ball is directed through the gap at gully for a four!
- 15:39 (IST)OUT!! Cheteshwar Pujara c Ross Taylor b Kyle Jamieson 15 (80)A length delivery by Jamieson, outside off. Pujara misjudges it, and hangs his bat out. It takes the edge and goes to Taylor at first slip for a catch.In walks, Rishabh Pant.
- 15:28 (IST)OUT!!! Virat Kohli c BJ Watling b Kyle Jamieson 13 (29)WHAT A DELIVERY!Jamieson gets it to lift off the deck, and Kohli hits it away from his body but is too late with his timing. It goes to Watling for a catch. OUT!In walks, Ajinkya Rahane.
- 15:22 (IST)No runA full delivery by Southee and it straight on middle. Pujara defends it with ease.
- 15:19 (IST)No runA beauty of a delivery by Jamieson!!!!Kohli midjudges the line and also the length. Its a good length delivery, and Kohli almost nicks it!
- 15:16 (IST)One runJamieson delivers it into the legs of Pujara, and he hits it to long leg for a single.
- 15:12 (IST)Two runsA full delivery by Southee and Kohli guides it into the gap between gully and point. Two runs. Pujara stops Kohli from taking a third! But Kohli is fine with it, he looks settled! Also, Pujara is not a fast runner!
- 15:10 (IST)No runA short delivery by Southee, from outside off. Kohli leaves it.
- 15:08 (IST)No runA shorter delivery by Jamieson, and Pujara pats it into the leg side. No run.
- 15:06 (IST)One run, IND: 68/2 | LEAD BY 36 RUNSA leg stump half-volley by Southee, and Pujara toe-ends it wide of midwicket. One run.India lead by 36 runs!
- 15:03 (IST)Three runsAn attractive half-volley by Southee, at the stumps. Kohli glances it away through midwicket for three and opens the account on Day 6.
- 15:02 (IST)No runA full delivery by Southee on the stumps. Kohli judges the line pretty well, and defends it back to the bowler.
- 15:01 (IST)Tim Southee to bowl for New Zealand!Tim Southee will resume for New Zealand. Can he give his side a good start?
- 15:00 (IST)The players are walking into the field!New Zealand and India walk into resume play on the Reserve Day. Virat and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume batting for India, who are leading by 32 runs!
- 14:51 (IST)What is the weather report for today?Currently, the weather seems to be sunny in Southampton, with the teams currently warming up. Also according to Accuweather, there is very less chances of rain!
- 14:38 (IST)Change in ICC Test Batting Rankings!There has been a change in top 10 of the ICC Men's Batting Rankings, with Quinton de Kock entering the fold in 10th position. Steve Smith still leads the pack, followed by Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne and Virat Kohli.
- 14:22 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and Welcome to sixth and the final day of WTC final, its a sunny day at Southampton and we are expected to have a full day of play on the reserve day. A total of 98 overs will be played on the reserve day and if we fail to get the winner then the trophy will be shared between the two teams.India lost both the openers Shubman Gill (8) and Rohit Sharma (30) in the last session of Day 5.Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are on the crease and they will look to take maximum advantage in the first session.