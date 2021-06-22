India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: Play Begins After An Hour's Delay
Ind vs NZ WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: Play on Day 5 of the WTC Final finally began after delay due to rain early on.
The ill-fated inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand resumed at Southampton on Tuesday after an hour's delay following the latest rain interruption to blight the showpiece match. 91 overs are scheduled to be bowled in three sessions of play today, BCCI confirmed. After rain meant the whole of Monday's play was washed without a ball bowled -- the second time in the match this had had happened after Friday's opening day went the same way -- there were hopes the match would resume as scheduled at 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT). But instead players and supporters at south coast county Hampshire's headquarters had to wait until 11:30 am (1030 GMT) instead. Only 141.1 overs out of 360 scheduled for the first four days had been bowled, with New Zealand 101-2 in reply to India's first innings 217 -- a deficit of 116 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
WTC Final Live Updates Of India vs New Zealand, Day 5 From The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- 16:33 (IST)Kane Puts Bat To Ball!After half-hour of play, Kane gets first runs off the bat.One delivery before, Virat seemed excited on a leg-sided ball for a caught-behind. No review was taken.NZ 106/2 after 55 overs.
- 16:27 (IST)Balanced Battle BTW Bat & Ball!After five overs in this session, there's a hint of swing on offer- more for Ishant though.However, Taylor and Kane have played the moving ball brilliantly till now.NZ 104/2 after 54 overs.
- 16:20 (IST)Huge Appeal!Huge appeal against Taylor off Ishant.Review being contemplated, but they decide not to as ball seems to be going outside leg.NZ 103/2 in 52.5 overs.
- 16:16 (IST)Maiden- Bumrah!Another Maiden. Indian bowlers are spot on as they haven't given any freebies despite not bowling for a day in chilly conditions.NZ 102/2 after 52 overs.
- 16:11 (IST)Swing For Ishant- Maiden!Ishant extracting swing as he bowls a maiden to Ross Tailor.No runs off the bat yet. NZ 102/2 after 51 overs.
- 16:07 (IST)Kane Looks Confident!One run off a no-ball in the Bumrah over.Williamson edges one on the last ball but with soft hands. One bounce to the slip corden.Ishant Sharma from the other end now.
- 16:03 (IST)Bumrah To Kane!Jasprit Bumrah starts with three dot balls in the first over since Day 3.Williamson, hardly troubled.
- 16:01 (IST)Play Begins!Players into the middle as play about to begin.Match On!
- 15:52 (IST)Play To Begin Soon!DK showing us the best sight possible- No rain!
- 15:50 (IST)Timing For The 3 Sessions Of Play- Day 5!It's getting real folks. If weather permits, we are in for 91 overs of action in three sessions of play today.How badly have we waited for this!
- 15:45 (IST)Start confirmed on Day 5 at 4:00 pm IST. Hope it just doesn't rain again.
- 15:42 (IST)Covers Coming Off!Covers are coming back off. Looks like we are edging towards start of play.
- 15:40 (IST)Just To Cheer Up The Mood!The Illingworth St Marys cricketer had a comical reaction when his six smashed the windscreen of his own car.
- 15:31 (IST)White Ferns Player Speaks!Lea Tahuhu, New Zealand women's cricketer has also expressed her disappointment on the current rain delays in the WTC Final.
- 15:23 (IST)Former English Captain Speaks!Vaughan not holding back his opinion at all.
- 15:19 (IST)Ojha Speaks!Former Indian spinner expressing his disappointment.
- 15:16 (IST)Losing Time!As every minute passes without a ball getting bowled, the game is losing overs and time to produce a result.
- 15:12 (IST)Is A Result Still Possible!Is it possible with play yet to start on Day 5?
- 15:09 (IST)Delay!BCCI also confirmed the delay.
- 15:03 (IST)Start Of Play Delayed!ICC have confirmed that start of play on Day 5 has been delayed due to rain
- 14:54 (IST)Sad Pictures For Cricket Fans!Just too little or nothing to celebrate for the cricket fans as pitch is still covered in Southampton.
- 14:49 (IST)Drizzle Forecast On Day 5!Rain Rain Rain Rain Rain Rain Rain Rain
- 14:46 (IST)Doesn't Look Good!Looks like we will be copy and pasting updates from last day.
- 14:38 (IST)Covers On!Pitch covered as there is drizzle in Southampton.
- 14:35 (IST)Day 5- 30 Mins To Start!Hello and Welcome To Day 5 of the WTC Final at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.Things looks to be moving in the right direction as play is set to start in half-hour, as per BCCI's latest update.NZ will start the day at 101/2, having played 49 overs in their first innings after India were bundled out for 217 on Day 3.Can't wait for cricket to resume after rain delays, let the game begin!