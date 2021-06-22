The ill-fated inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand resumed at Southampton on Tuesday after an hour's delay following the latest rain interruption to blight the showpiece match. 91 overs are scheduled to be bowled in three sessions of play today, BCCI confirmed. After rain meant the whole of Monday's play was washed without a ball bowled -- the second time in the match this had had happened after Friday's opening day went the same way -- there were hopes the match would resume as scheduled at 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT). But instead players and supporters at south coast county Hampshire's headquarters had to wait until 11:30 am (1030 GMT) instead. Only 141.1 overs out of 360 scheduled for the first four days had been bowled, with New Zealand 101-2 in reply to India's first innings 217 -- a deficit of 116 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

WTC Final Live Updates Of India vs New Zealand, Day 5 From The Ageas Bowl, Southampton