India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 4, Live Score: Lunch On Day 4 As Rain Continues Unabated In Southampton
Ind vs NZ WTC Final live Score 2021: According to the latest updates, Lunch was taken as rain continued to play spoilsport on Day 4.
As per the latest updates, Lunch was taken on Day 4 without a ball being bowled as rain continued to play spoilsport. After weather-related interruptions on the first three days of play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, the rain Gods didn't seem to be kind on Day 4 as well. On Day 3, New Zealand were excellent with both bat and ball, bowling out India for 217 runs before a 70-run opening stand between Devon Conway and Tom Latham put India on the backfoot. However, in the last session, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma got the Indian team back into the game with the wickets of both openers. Captain Kane Williamson is at the crease along with the most senior batsman of the side in Ross Taylor. New Zealand were 101/2 at stumps on Day 3. While the advantage of two wickets in the final session lay with India, everything depends on how both the teams go in the first session on Day 4. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will look to exploit the rough patches on the pitch while New Zealand will be hoping to go past the Indian score and take a big first-innings lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)
WTC Final Live Updates Of India vs New Zealand, Day 4 From The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- 17:21 (IST)No Ball Bowled On Day 4 Yet!ICC updated that Lunch was taken on Day 4 as rain forced players and umpires to stay indoors.
- 17:15 (IST)Lunch Taken- Day 4!According bcci.tv, Lunch has been taken on Day 4 in the WTC Final without a ball being bowled at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.Let's hope for some action in the second session today.
- 16:35 (IST)Still Raining!Rain not letting go on Day 4.
- 16:31 (IST)Rain Rain Go Away!That reaction is all of us right now.
- 16:03 (IST)Test Cricket!Heres' what the WTC finalists think about the longest format of the game. Watch!
- 15:39 (IST)Jamieson On Kohli's Wicket!In the post-day virtual press conference, Kyle Jamieson spoke on the importance of Virat Kohli's wicket for his team. Here's what he had to say:"I think he is (Kohli) world class batter and those guys don't tend to have too many chinks in their armoury. He is obviously a massive part of their line-up and to get him early certainly set things up nicely for us."
- 15:30 (IST)Jamieson Speaks!Here's what the man-of-the-moment had to say on NZ's plans for Day 4.
- 15:22 (IST)DK- Our Weather Man!Cricketer turned analyst for the time being, DK seems to be enjoying life away from the 22 yards.
- 15:10 (IST)Jaffer At His Hilarious Best!Jaffer on social media is a different beast altogether. A meme-king in millennials' language but with a 80's touch.
- 15:08 (IST)ICC's Official Update!The pictures are disheartening on Day 4.
- 15:03 (IST)Its Raining- Start Of Play Delayed!BCCI have confirmed that it's drizzling and the start of Day 4 has been delayed.
- 14:55 (IST)Quick Recap- Day 3!Ian Bishop and Kumar Sangakkara looking back at Day 3 and what holds in store for both teams.
- 14:42 (IST)Not Looking Nice!Players are seen chilling as pitch is still under the covers.
- 14:27 (IST)Covers are on in Southampton!The BCCI have tweeted a picture in which the Southampton pitch can be seen under covers.
Hello and good morning from Southampton. We are 90 minutes away from scheduled start of play on Day 4, but this is what it looks like currently. #TeamIndia #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/FoXiut9MYj— BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2021
- 14:20 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Not a good news for cricket fans around the globe as it's drizzling in Southampton and we are expected to have a delayed start.