As per the latest updates, Lunch was taken on Day 4 without a ball being bowled as rain continued to play spoilsport. After weather-related interruptions on the first three days of play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, the rain Gods didn't seem to be kind on Day 4 as well. On Day 3, New Zealand were excellent with both bat and ball, bowling out India for 217 runs before a 70-run opening stand between Devon Conway and Tom Latham put India on the backfoot. However, in the last session, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma got the Indian team back into the game with the wickets of both openers. Captain Kane Williamson is at the crease along with the most senior batsman of the side in Ross Taylor. New Zealand were 101/2 at stumps on Day 3. While the advantage of two wickets in the final session lay with India, everything depends on how both the teams go in the first session on Day 4. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will look to exploit the rough patches on the pitch while New Zealand will be hoping to go past the Indian score and take a big first-innings lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)

WTC Final Live Updates Of India vs New Zealand, Day 4 From The Ageas Bowl, Southampton