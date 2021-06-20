India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Live Score, Day 3: Play On Day 3 To Start At 3:30 PM IST
IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Score 2021, India vs New Zealand: According to latest updates, play will start at 3:30 pm IST afterDay 3 was delayed early on due to wet outfield.
As per the latest updates, play will start at 3:30 pm IST after Day 3 was delayed early on due to wet outfield in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. With Virat Kohli adding pressure on opposition bowlers, India face New Zealand on Day 3 of their ongoing WTC Final, at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. After Day 1 was washed out, play resumed on Day 2 and India were 146 for three at Stumps. Also, bad light led to the umpires finishing Day 2 early than its scheduled time. Team India captain Virat Kohli is currently unbeaten at 44 runs, and has faced 124 balls. He will resume batting with Ajinkya Rahane (29 off 79 balls). Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also made noteworthy contributions on Day 2. The openers scored 34 and 28 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner took a wicket each for New Zealand on Day 2. On Day 3, India will be aiming to score more runs and increase their pressure on New Zealand. On the other hand, New Zealand will be aiming for a better bowling display. (LIVE SCORECARD)
WTC Final Live Cricket Score And Updates Of India vs New Zealand, From The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- 15:20 (IST)DK Turns Weather Man!DK's latest video is happy news for cricket lovers.
- 15:10 (IST)Session Timings!Session timings for today's play. Long day in store for the cricket fans.
- 15:08 (IST)What Can We Expect!Day 3 can prove to be huge in this WTC Final. Commentators and analysts give their views ahead of play.
- 15:04 (IST)Play Set To Start!BCCI have released an update that play will be starting soon at The Ageas Bowl.
- 14:55 (IST)Recap Of Day 2!A quick look at what transpired on Day 2 of the WTC Final.
- 14:53 (IST)Covers Off!Covers are off and umpires will take a call after looking at the ground situation.
- 14:41 (IST)Play Delayed Due To Wet Outfield!Looks like a delayed start on Day 3.
- 14:34 (IST)Covers Being Removed!Some good news as covers have been removed after morning rain.
- 14:32 (IST)Quick Recap- Day 2!After a washed out opening day, play began on time on Day 2
- Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to have a crack at the Indian openers.
- Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill shared a brilliant 62-run opening partnership before the BlackCaps pacers removed both in quick succession.
- Soon after Lunch, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara. However, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane added more than 50 runs for the unbeaten fourth wicket as India took early Tea due to bad lights.
Brief Scores:Ind: 146/3 in 64.4 Overs (Kohli 44*, Rahane 29*)NZ: Jamieson 1/14, Neil Wagner 1/28
- Players, umpires and fans were left frustrated when bad light hindered play repeatedly and forced early stumps.
- 14:21 (IST)Covers On!Covers were on 45-minutes back at The Ageas Bowl ahead of Day 3 of the WTC Final.
- 13:45 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Good afternoon and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final, at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. India wrapped up Day 2 at 146 for three at Stumps, and will be aiming to build on their momentum. Virat Kohli is currently unbeaten at 44 runs, and will resume batting with Ajinkya Rahane. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket!