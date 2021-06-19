Pujara Yet To Open Account- Lunch!





Ind are 69/2 after 28 overs as players head back for Lunch. India started well but New Zealand clawed their way back to claim two big wickets of openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in quick succession.





All to play for in the second session of the WTC Final.

A 24-ball stay at the crease still didn't get Pujara his first run on the board while Virat Kohli stood firm at 6 runs off 12 balls.