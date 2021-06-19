India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Live Score, Day 2: New Zealand Hit Back As India Lose Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Before Lunch
IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Score 2021, India vs New Zealand: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched together a 62-run partnership before departing to the New Zealand pacers before Lunch on Day 2.
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill shared a 62-run partnership before both departed in quick succession just before Lunch to bring New Zealand back in the game. India were placed at 69 runs for the loss of two wickets as players headed back to the pavilion at the end of the first session on Day 2. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had earlier put India into bat after winning the toss in Southampton. Indian captain Virat Kohli stated that putting runs on the board would be crucial since they also bat deep. New Zealand on the other hand went in with an all pace-attack of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson. Rain played spoilsport on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. The New Zealand cricket board had announced on social media yesterday that 98 overs will be bowled on Saturday. Both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will be hoping to trump each other, as they haven't won an international ICC trophy as captain. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 17:19 (IST)Lunch Being Taken!Game hangs in balance after the first session in the WTC Final.
- 17:07 (IST)Pujara Yet To Open Account- Lunch!A 24-ball stay at the crease still didn't get Pujara his first run on the board while Virat Kohli stood firm at 6 runs off 12 balls.Ind are 69/2 after 28 overs as players head back for Lunch. India started well but New Zealand clawed their way back to claim two big wickets of openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in quick succession.All to play for in the second session of the WTC Final.
- 17:02 (IST)The Wagner Show!What a brilliant start by the left-arm pacer.
- 16:53 (IST)Gill Falls- Wicket!Neil Wagner showcases class to send back Shubman Gill in his opening over, caught by BJ Watling for 28 runs off 64 deliveries.India 63/2 in 24.1 overs.
- 16:34 (IST)Athletic Catch!Amazing delivery and an equally great catch.
- 16:32 (IST)Rohit Falls- Wicket!India lost their 1st wicket as Rohit Sharma (34 runs off 68 balls) edged an out-swinger off Kyle Jamieson towards Tim Southee in the slips.Ind 62/1 in 20.1 overs.
- 16:27 (IST)Rohit Hits Four!Rohit hits de Grandhomme again on the off-side. A repeat of his previous fours against the NZ all-rounder.India 59/0 in 19.3 overs.
- 16:25 (IST)A Gill Beauty!The high-backlift of Shubman Gill combined with a straight face of the bat in the V region has helped the batsman accumulate most of this runs.
- 16:20 (IST)50 For India!Fantastic start by the openers.
- 16:18 (IST)India Reach 50 With A Four!India reach 50 through a magnificent Rohit Sharma four off Colin de Grandhomme on the off-side.A glorious back-foot drive on the up.
- 16:15 (IST)Gill Hit On The Grill!Gill hit on the helmet grill by a rising Jamiesen delivery.Nasty delivery to deal with as Indian support staff come on the field for assessment.
- 16:12 (IST)Rohit Hits Four!After a miss on the first ball against a testing de Grandhomme delivery, Rohit cuts with authority for a four on the off-side.India 49/0 after 16 overs.
- 16:07 (IST)Gill Hits Four!Gill is opening his arms now. A pull shot off Jamieson for a boundary in the mid-wicket region.Ind 45/0 in 14.4 overs.
- 16:04 (IST)Drinks Break!Colin de Grandhomme bowls the second maiden of the match.Ind 41/0 after 14 overs. Drinks at the Ageas Bowl.Rohit batting at 21 runs off 50 balls while Gill is at 19 off 34 balls.
- 15:59 (IST)Colin de Grandhomme Into The Attack!Now there's a surprise. Colin de Grandhomme into the attack.Williamson trying to slow down the run-rate a bit and trying something new.
- 15:57 (IST)Jamieson vs Gill!Jamieson vs Gill is turning out to be a good little contest out there.First maiden of the WTC Final.41/0 after 13 overs.
- 15:48 (IST)Gill Hits Four!Gill punches straight an in-swinging delivery by Jamieson.41/0 after 10.2 overs.
- 15:46 (IST)Kyle Jamieson Into The Attack!Kyle Jamieson starts on point. A full delivery seaming off the surface against GillInd 37/0 after 10.1 overs. (1st session, Day 2)
- 15:40 (IST)Four, Then A Miss!After a calculated boundary, Southee comeback with a ripper.Margins for error are negligible here at the biggest stage of all.Ind 36/0 after 9 overs.
- 15:38 (IST)Strong Punch By Gill!A strong punch by Gill in the V position. 3 runs again.Ind 32/0 in 8.3 overs.
- 15:35 (IST)India Surving Nicely!Sharma and Gill have both till now avoided going hard at the ball, slowly taking the shine away from the new Duke in the process.Ind 29/0 after 8 overs.
- 15:28 (IST)Rohit Hits Four!Rohit Sharma this time. Cuts in control for a boundary off the bowling of Southee.Ind 20/0 after 6.1 overs.
- 15:26 (IST)Gill Scores Four!After a few play and misses, Gill takes to his favourite pull shot and scores a four.Ind 16/0 after 5.4 overs.
- 15:19 (IST)Three Runs By Gill!Gill flicks one off the pad for three runs.Gill looks to have tweaked his technique a bit, playing much outside the crease.Ind 12/0 off 4.1 overs.
- 15:17 (IST)Gill Open Account!Gill is off the mark finally. Doesn't really look comfortable against pace deliveries as of yet.Boult is keeping things tight.
- 15:14 (IST)Rohit Drives!Rohit Sharma showing his class here. A classy check drive on the off side.Ind 8/0 after three overs.
- 15:11 (IST)Run-Out Scare!Gill survives a run-out scare in the second over. Some misunderstanding between the wickets early on in the innings.Ind 5/0 after 2 overs.
- 15:08 (IST)Tribute To Late Milkha Singh!Dinesh Karthik in Commentary:Indian players wearing black armbands to pay tribute to late Milkha Singh, who sadly passed away yesterday.
- 15:05 (IST)Gill survives his first balls in English conditions. Some late swing on display here.India 3/0 at the end of the first over.
- 15:02 (IST)3 Runs Off The 1st Ball!Rohit Sharma is away. 3 runs on the leg-side.Ind 3/0 after 0.1 overs.
- 15:01 (IST)Openers Are In The Middle!Rohit Sharma is out in the middle along with Shubman Gill.Tim Southee will begin proceedings for New Zealand.
- 14:57 (IST)National Anthems!Goosebumps with the national anthems playing for both teams.Let the match begin!
- 14:50 (IST)New Zealand Final XI!New Zealand going in with the tried and tested all-pace attack.
- 14:48 (IST)India Final XI!A strong Indian XI, led by captain Virat Kohli.
- 14:38 (IST)NZ Win Toss, Opt To Bowl!New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl vs India in Southampton
- 14:31 (IST)Toss Coming Soon!Virat Kohli makes his way into the middle. Toss coming up folks.Finally, we have the Indian captain in the iconic blazer for the coin flip.
- 14:29 (IST)Coach Speaks!Ravi Shastri from the stadium:"This is the big daddy of World Cups. In this weather, we expect more from the pacers"
- 14:25 (IST)Pitch Report!Sunil Gavaskar from the stadium:"New ball bowlers would enjoy bowling on this grassy surface... Pacers will be dominant as compared to the spinners in this weather."
- 14:17 (IST)India not to tinker with their XI!India fielding coach R Sridhar, hinting that there will not be any changes in the XI that was announced on Thursday, said that the playing XI India picked takes the conditions out of equation. Click here
- 14:10 (IST)First look at the pitch!The BCCI took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse of the Southampton pitch after it was under covers for majority of the Day 1 due to rain.
The pitch has been under covers and this is what it looks like now.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021
Thoughts?#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/BdTrPMdyCJ