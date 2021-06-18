The first session on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will not take place, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted minutes before the scheduled toss. Nearly an hour before the start of scheduled play, the Indian board had tweeted saying that it was drizzling in Southampton with couple of pictures of The Ageas Bowl pitch under covers. Virat Kohli will be aiming to win his first ICC trophy as Team India captain, having already won the 2011 ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy. On the other hand, Kane Williamson also has not won any trophy as New Zealand skipper, having missed out on the 2019 World Cup title by a whisker. (LIVE SCORECARD)

WTC Final Live Cricket Score And Updates Between India vs New Zealand From The Ageas Bowl, Southampton