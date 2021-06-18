India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score: Rain Plays Spoilsport, No Play In 1st Session On Day 1
IND vs NZ, WTC Final Live Score 2021, India vs New Zealand: The Indian board confirmed that the first session of play on Day 1 between India New Zealand in the World Test Championship final has been washed out due to rain.
The first session on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will not take place, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted minutes before the scheduled toss. Nearly an hour before the start of scheduled play, the Indian board had tweeted saying that it was drizzling in Southampton with couple of pictures of The Ageas Bowl pitch under covers. Virat Kohli will be aiming to win his first ICC trophy as Team India captain, having already won the 2011 ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy. On the other hand, Kane Williamson also has not won any trophy as New Zealand skipper, having missed out on the 2019 World Cup title by a whisker. (LIVE SCORECARD)
WTC Final Live Cricket Score And Updates Between India vs New Zealand From The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- 15:45 (IST)DK's Weather Update From Southampton!Live updates from Dinesh Karthik points to some bad news for the cricket fans. Doesn't look like a cricketing day, does it ?
- 15:42 (IST)As soon BCCI confirmed that the 1st session of play on Day 1 of the WTC Final was washed out due to rain, fans flooded Twitter to convey their strong feelings in comical fashion.
- 15:35 (IST)Team India Have Support!Youngsters cheering for Team India for the WTC Final.
- 15:29 (IST)Fans Need Answers!Fans are asking the right questions.
- 15:23 (IST)Fans Not Holding Back!Looking at the conditions in Southampton, this can actually be an option
- 15:12 (IST)Captain Speaks!Hear it from the Black Caps skipper itself, what it means to represent his nation against India at the world's biggest stage in the longest format.
- 14:57 (IST)Black Caps WaitingNew Zealand players waiting for play to start on Day 1.
- 14:29 (IST)No Play Before Lunch- Day 1!BCCI have confirmed that there will be no play before Lunch on Day 1 of the WTC Final
- 14:23 (IST)It is drizzling in Southampton!Not good news coming in from The Ageas Bowl as it is still drizzling at Southampton.
Good morning from Southampton. We are just over an hour away from the scheduled start of play but It continues to drizzle here. The match officials are on the field now. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/Kl77pJIJLo— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021
- 14:20 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.